This weekend, check out more than 20 creative and whimsical scarecrow entries making their contest debuts for 2021 in Uptown Greenwood.
Be sure to vote for your favorite Greenwood scarecrows online at the Uptown Greenwood Facebook page. Winners are to be announced in early November. As in years past, these entries are fun and photo-worthy.
Scarecrow voting kicks off Saturday, which coincides with Uptown’s craft beer walk and tasting at 5 p.m. that day, The Crow Crawl. Tickets are $25, available online at eventbrite.com and at Greenwood City Hall. Twelve stops are on the crawl.
The Crow Crawl is followed by a free, outdoor concert with The Dirty Dozen Brass Band. This not-to-miss concert begins at 7 p.m. in the Countybank Plaza on Main Street.
Ready to kick off your weekend Friday instead?
Snag a ticket to The Malpass Brothers concert, 8 p.m. Friday at Abbeville Opera House. Christopher and Taylor Malpass keep alive the work and music of classic country while making their own musical marks with smooth vocals and musicianship. Contact the box office for details and tickets.
Next week, don’t miss the one and only Blues Traveler at Newberry Opera House on Tuesday.
Local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers keeps us in the know with who is playing live, where:
From 5-9 p.m. today, Jarrett Forrester is playing a dinner gig at Grits and Groceries in Saylors Crossroads near Belton.
Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, check out Client 5 at Howard’s on Main.
From 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Justin Corley plays Sip and Sounds at Greenwood’s South Bend Winery. Sit by the fire, put in your favorite song requests and sip on some local vino.
Also Saturday, the duo of Tracie and Byron play Flynn’s on Maxwell at 5 p.m.
Enjoy The Big Easy sounds of The Dirty Dozen Brass Band outside Saturday, at Countybank Plaza on Main Street at 7 p.m. and Ashby Stokes at Good Times Brewing also at 7 p.m.
Bad Weather States crank it up at 8 p.m. Saturday at Howard’s on Main.