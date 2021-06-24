This weekend, get ready for some red, white and blue pyrotechnics. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs.
Expect fireworks aplenty with the South Carolina Festival of Stars and the Lake Russell annual Freedom Blast at the Blue Hole Recreation Area in Calhoun Falls.
Ninety Six hosts its annual celebration in anticipation of Independence Day with live music, including headliner Benton Blount at 8 p.m. Saturday. There’s also food, crafts, a parade, a photo contest and fireworks.
Lake Russell’s annual Freedom Blast has live music by the Clay Page band at 8 p.m., fireworks at dusk and lots of food.
If you’re ready to start the weekend a little early with even more music, musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers can get you plugged in to who is playing where:
Nashville-based JL Fulks plays solo for Abbeville’s Jammin’ in the Alley series tonight at 7. He’s written the single, “I Miss My Truck.”
Jamie Owens plays TW Boons at 8 tonight and Good Times Brewing welcomes you for open mic night, also at 8 p.m.
Flynn’s on Maxwell is where you can find Jeff Lucero performing at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Also Friday is the Dixie Barnes band at Howard’s on Main at 8 p.m. and Ashby Stokes at TW Boons at 8 p.m.
Surrender Cobra plays the SC Festival of Stars Saturday in Ninety Six at 3 p.m., while the Waterloo 2 play Good Times Brewing Saturday at 7 p.m.
Patterson and Nale play the Tiki Hut at Harris Landing at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.