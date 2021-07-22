This weekend, savor a little summertime flavor, with a trip to one of our area markets selling fresh, locally harvested produce.
You can find all the bounty of a summer garden at the Livery Stable in Abbeville from 7 a.m. to noon on Fridays and at the Uptown Market in Greenwood at 220 Maxwell Ave. during spring and summer 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
There’s also the Greenwood Famers Market on S.C. 72/ U.S. 221 East from 7 a.m. to noon Wednesday and Saturday, plus the newly opened agricultural co-op, Fenway’s FARMacy, by Metts Organix, 1413-A Edgefield St., open Monday through Friday 3-7 p.m.
Pack a picnic and head on over to the Blue Hole recreation area in Calhoun Falls for Summer Blue Hole Bash, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, featuring The Band Silver.
There will be food vendors, classic country, southern rock, beach music and some blues, plus dancing.
Local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers knows where all the cool cats are playing live this weekend:
Note: Abbeville’s Jammin’ in the Alley tonight is canceled. The next scheduled outdoor concert is Aug. 5.
At 7 p.m. today, Bradley Sanders plays Flynn’s on Maxwell.
At 7 p.m. Friday, catch Austin Landers himself, playing music at Howard’s on Main, with Surrender Cobra’s Jarratt Smith opening.
At 9 p.m. Friday, see the Boggs Bros. Band at Sports Break.
At 6 p.m. Saturday, Ashby Stokes and friends play Good Times Brewing.
At 5 p.m. Sunday, Keith Gregory plays the Tiki Hut at Harris Landing.