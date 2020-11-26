After your Thanksgiving meal and watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade via TV, make plans to check out Black Friday and Small Business Saturday happenings where you live, if shopping is your thing. Lots of stores are having sales.
Mark your calendars for next weekend’s Santa Stroll and Festival of Trees in Greenwood, as well as Santa photos and a Christmas market.
The Santa Stroll and Festival of Trees are at First Baptist Church of Greenwood. They raise money for Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont patients and families.
Check in for the Santa Stroll is at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 5. It is a 3.1-mile walk, or you can opt for the shorter one-mile fun walk. Santa hats will be provided and costumes are encouraged. Social distancing and safety precautions will be in place. Be sure to register. Call 864-227-9393.
The Festival of Trees fundraiser is a holiday tradition for many and the 2020 is the 29th annual. View lavishly decorated trees and wreaths, all up for bid. See them from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 5 and from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 6.
Note, the silent auction phase of the festival ends at 4 p.m. Dec. 6. And, the 2020 live auction for fully decorated and themed Christmas trees is a ticketed event. Attendance capacity is limited this year because of novel coronavirus pandemic safety concerns.
Decorator teams this year have been spaced out over several days in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church of Greenwood.
Tuesday, the team of Libby Ouzts, Amy McCary Ouzts and Dottie Leopard were working on their “Shiny and Bright” tree, sponsored by Harley Funeral Home and Crematory.
Amy M. Ouzts said she has wanted to do a retro-themed Christmas tree for a couple of years. This year’s tree has colorful glass ornaments, vintage bubble lights and a record player with antique holiday vinyl Christmas albums at the base.
Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. is a progressive music walk in Uptown Greenwood, with four stops, hosted by Greenwood Performing Arts, called Mistletoe and Music on Main, with complimentary mimosas. Performers include Keith Jameson, Steven Galloway, the Smith Boys and Granger Smith and Nic Massey.
Also Dec. 5 are Photos with Santa at Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St., 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Cost is $10 per family. Masks are required indoors and encouraged outdoors.
And, the first of two arts and crafts Christmas markets at the Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave. is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 5.
Then, at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 is the Uptown Greenwood Tree Lighting, with caroling and hot chocolate and Connie Maxwell Children’s Home has its drive-through only light display on view through Dec. 31.