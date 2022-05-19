This weekend, dust off your cowboy boots, laugh until you cry, watch a Disney movie for free on a big outdoor screen, check out a local winery, see some stellar photography and listen to great music.
Georgia funnyman James Gregory is back in this neck of the woods. He’s got two comedy shows, at 7:30 p.m. today and Friday, at Abbeville Opera House. Check for remaining ticket availability at aftontickets.com.
Enjoy International Professional Rodeo Association action at River Oaks Arena, 2610 Nation Road in Hodges, Friday and Saturday. Gates open at 6 p.m. and events begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. Friday only, children 12 and younger get in free when accompanied by a paying adult. See eight different events nightly. Call 864-993-7731 for details.
Friday, at 6:30 p.m., there’s a free family-friendly movie showing at Greenwood’s Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave. See Disney’s “Moana” on the big outdoor screen for this latest “Movie at the Market.”
Friday, Greenwood’s South Bend Winery is hosting a trivia night, beginning at 6 p.m., 122 Old Mount Moriah Road.
Friday, at 8 p.m., Newberry Opera House takes you back to the gritty, powerful rock of Janis Joplin, through the seven-piece group, Amy Lynn and the Honey Men. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com. Sunday at noon, NOH hosts Texas fiddle champions, The Quebe Sisters.
Saturday, fun continues at South Bend Winery, with the latest installment of Sip and Sounds, from 4 to 7 p.m. Sip wine and listen to bluegrass by The Well Drinkers. From 2 to 6 p.m., Lobster Dogs food truck will also be on site.
The public is invited to a concert of organ music at 4 p.m. Sunday, at St. Andrews Anglican Church in Greenwood, 304 Calhoun Street.A reception follows in the newly restored church courtyard. Performing are Leigh Fogle Tumblin, organist at St. Andrews and John Pullin, organist at Trinity Episcopal Church in Abbeville, who also gifted St. Andrews Anglican with its organ in 2021.The concert program includes works by composers Manz, Marcello, Pepping and Young.
There’s still time to check out “Bar Shots,” the 15-year retrospective of music photography by Sandlin Gaither on view at the Arts Center of Greenwood.
Local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers keeps us plugged into who is playing live tunes in and around the Lakelands each weekend:
Today: Matt Buckland plays Howard’s on Main at 6 p.m., followed by open mic night at Good Times Brewing at 8 p.m.
Friday: Hear Lola Grace at Flynn’s on Maxwell Uptown Wine and Beer at 6:30 p.m., Granger Smith and Nic Massey at Montague’s at 7 p.m., Dixie Barnes Band at Howard’s on Main at 8 p.m., and Corey Stevenson at TW Boons and Keith Gregory at Sports Break, both at 9 p.m.
Saturday: Hear David Bell at Good Times Brewing at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday: Patterson and Nale will perform at the Tiki Bar at Harris Landing at 5 p.m.
