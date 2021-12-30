Ring in 2022.
Break out the noise-makers, party hats and bubbly.
Friday, you have ample opportunity to get your New Year’s party going.
If the living room is not your party scene, the Lakelands does have its share of scheduled events Friday, from early-bird specials, such as the one kicking off Friday at Bermuda’s at Stoney Point at 5:30 p.m., or the father/son duo of Greenwood Mayor Brandon “Bee” Smith and his son, Jarratt, at Howard’s on Main starting at 6 p.m.
Then, there are after-dark fete’s at Sports Break, Inn on the Square and The Belmont Inn in Abbeville. New Year’s parties are plentiful locally. Several include dinner and karaoke or live music with bands. Check with your favorite establishments to confirm details.
Greenwood’s South Bend Winery is opting to celebrate on New Year’s Day, with live music from Dixie and Dylan from 2 to 5 p.m.
Local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers encourages you to check out live music starting tonight with open mic night at Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m.
Friday, Surrender Cobra plays Howard’s on Main at 6 p.m., Palmetto Whiskey plays T W Boons at 8 p.m. and New Year’s Eve karaoke cranks up at Sports Break at 9 p.m.
Stay safe and well, and have fun!
For a little luck, don’t forget your greens, black-eyed peas, cornbread and pork on New Year’s Day.
Drop me a line at: sdonaghy@indexjournal.com. Share your upcoming events.