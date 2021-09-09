Hodges-Cokesbury Volunteer Fire Department is inviting the public to its second Lights on Main from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
It’s a free community event at 4410 Main St. in Hodges, honoring the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
This Weekend Ticket pick also aims to recruit those interested in being first responders.
Throughout the event, $20 commemorative T-shirts will be available and there are several raffles and door prizes to be awarded.
Hodges-Cokesbury fire department chief Jim Baber says this year’s event commemorates the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on American soil, but it also pays tribute to all first responders then and now, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“This volunteer fire department within Greenwood County has hosted a fall festival for about 40 years,” Baber said. “But, this is only our second Lights on Main. ...We will have craft vendors, food trucks and entertainment, including Luke Smith Saturday evening and Jack Roper and the Weatherman Band in the afternoon. Also in the lineup are Byron and Tracie, Surrender Cobra and Sprouse and Brock.
“Anything you could ever want, we will probably have in Hodges on Saturday,” Baber said.
A spring festival Hodges-Cokesbury had in March drew thousands of people, Baber said.
Lights on Main will light up the night beginning at 9:11 p.m., with a host of emergency vehicles lining Main Street.
“We will light up Main Street and there will be a musical tribute to all who died on 9/11 and to all the health care workers and first responders we have now, in this pandemic,” Baber said.
Baber said the department is also using Lights on Main as a recruitment tool for the county volunteer fire service.
“We want to recruit for our station and any other station in the county or surrounding counties,” Baber said. “Volunteer fire departments need people to do everything, whether it’s fighting fires or station maintenance. ...We’d like to have more people, countywide.”
Baber said 16-year-olds are eligible to become junior firefighters and those 18 and older can become full-fledged volunteer firefighters.
During Lights on Main, attendees can also learn about the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office mobile command center, opportunities with Greenwood County Emergency Dispatch and more.
From 1 to 6 p.m., there will be demonstrations of techniques used in vehicle extrication, low-angle rope rescue and fighting structure fires, Baber said.
“We will explain what we are doing and why we are doing it,” Baber said. “I had no clue, until several years ago, that I could be a volunteer in the fire service,” Baber added. “A buddy of mine suggested he and I join the department. ...The volunteer fire service provides a large service to the community.”
Email: joinhcfd@gmail.com and follow Hodges-Cokesbury’s Facebook page.
If laughs are in order this weekend, the site of a former church is playing host to stand-up comedy for ages 18 and older near the Greenwood-Abbeville county line.
19 Midway Drive is hosting comedy shows Friday and Saturday. (Previously, shows were scheduled for a restaurant on North Main Street in Abbeville.)
Two shows are scheduled each night: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. You must be 18 to enter. Doors open at 6 p.m. Entertainment is by J Lew, Christopher Showbiz and DJ Swole, collectively known as They; plus, Joey Adams, Lady T and Ty Colgate, along with Kevin Rollinson, also known as Uncle Pooty. Rollinson is the show’s producer. Call 864-337-6426.
For clean giggles, don’t miss Greenwood Community Theatre’s first in-house production in nearly two years, after theaters went dark during the pandemic, “Hallelujah Girls.”
This delightful Southern comedy, set at the Spa-Dee-Dah, opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday at GCT with general admission seating.
Also Friday, four-time Grammy-nominated saxophonist and composer Boney James takes the stage at Newberry Opera House at 8 p.m.
If that’s not enough music for you, local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers knows who is playing live in and around Greenwood:
At 8 p.m. today, open mic night kicks off at Good Times Brewing.
Friday, at 8 p.m., The Mezz plays Howard’s on Main
Saturday, at 7 p.m., Dylan Rogers plays Good Times Brewing.
Sunday, at 6 p.m., Caleb Baumgardner plays the Tiki Hut at Harris Landing.
Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.