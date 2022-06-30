The Jake Bartley Band invites you to celebrate the red, white and blue during Connect Lake Greenwood’s annual Lights on the Lake music and fireworks celebration Saturday along the Camp Fellowship shoreline. Attend by car or boat.
This weekend, get ready for some boom, boom, booms and more.
Before pyrotechnics light up the night sky, beat the heat with a family-friendly trip Uptown to The Museum in Greenwood. Check out the Dinosaur Discovery Exhibit. Admission is free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Saturday. The dino exhibit is on view through Sept. 10. The Museum has three floors of exhibits of local interest. Check them out.
Friday, from 3 to 6 p.m., Skippers on Lake Greenwood invites you to tie-dye shirts, with red, white and blue, at their gazebo. Cost is $5 for youths, $7 for adults and just $3 if you bring your own shirt. While there, check out all-day passes for Skipper’s Jungle Float.
Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m., Ninety Six National Historic Site invites you to learn about signers of the Declaration of Independence. Plus, you get to try your hand writing with a quill pen and add your wax seal.
Saturday evening, Connect Lake Greenwood brings you the 2022 fireworks and music event that is Lights on the Lake, along the Camp Fellowship shoreline.
Gates open at 5 p.m. There’s a $5 Camp Fellowship parking fee for those attending by car or truck.
All attendees, by land or boat, are asked to register online by event organizers, so that they can gauge attendance numbers: bit.ly/LightsOnTheLake2022.
Enjoy a 7:30 p.m. Lights on the Lake concert by The Jake Bartley Band, followed by a fireworks display over Lake Greenwood at 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, at 3 p.m., Skippers on Lake Greenwood invites you to celebrate Independence Day, with music by DJ Jeff Jackson, followed by a large fireworks display off the dock at dark.
Be sure to keep pets safely indoors while fireworks are being set off, as they can be sensitive to loud noises and run from familiar environments.
Local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers has put together this weekend’s lineup of live music. Here’s what he has so far:
Today, Chris Wayne plays The Belmont Inn in Abbeville at 6:30 p.m. and Good Times Brewing brings you open mic night at 8 p.m.
Friday, Chris Hardy plays Flynn’s on Maxwell at 6:30 p.m., followed by Pope and Bert at Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m. and Jamie Owens at Howard’s on Main at 8 p.m.
Saturday, check out The Jake Bartley Band at Connect Lake Greenwood’s annual Lights on the Lake at 6:30 p.m., followed by Granger and Nic at Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m.
Sunday, Patterson and Nale play the Tiki Bar at Harris Landing at 6 p.m.