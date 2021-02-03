This weekend ticket pick is sure to get you over “The Dark Side of the Moon.”
Abbeville Opera House is bringing the classic, progressive rock of Pink Floyd to the stage with Interstellar Echoes, a Pink Floyd tribute band.
The show is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25 each for the first four rows and $20 for all other seats. Call 864-366-9673.
Noted for faithfully reproducing Pink Floyd’s music catalog, this show is expected to sell out.
Plus, it just might take you on a trip down memory lane to your college music days. Ready to sing along to “Another Brick in the Wall?”
Down the road at another historic performance space, both the Mutts Gone Nuts and Edwin McCain shows at Newberry Opera House, previously scheduled for this week, are now rescheduled. Check with NOH for the most up-to-date information on these and other shows.
Sunny 103.5 FM radio host and musician Austin Landers is giving us the scoop on who is playing live in and around the Lakelands:
Tonight is Dog Namded Squid for the Hometown Hodges Facebook livestream at 7:30 p.m., followed by Trey Stephens at TW Boons at 8 p.m.
Friday is the super talented L.C. Branch at Montague’s at 7 p.m. and Jake and Matt at TW Boons at 8 p.m. Also Friday Granger and Will play Howard’s on Main at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Pope and Bert play Greenwood’s South Bend Winery at noon.
Also Saturday is Chris Hardy at Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m.