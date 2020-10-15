With a majority of indoor concert venues closed and fewer performers touring, tonight’s Greenwood Groovin’ concert, presented by Greenwood Performing Arts is much-anticipated.
It includes musicians from the local “American Pie” video project, plus more. And, it’s today’s Weekend Ticket editor’s pick.
If you hurry, a few general admission $25 tickets for lawn seating remain. They can be purchased at Howard’s on Main, First Citizens Bank and Thayer’s in Greenwood.
Lisa M. Sanders, Greenwood Performing Arts executive director, said “it looks like it’s going to be a sellout concert.”
Gates open 6 p.m. at Lander University’s May Complex, with music beginning at 7 p.m. for the three-hour show.
Lawn seating areas will be marked and designated to allow for physical distancing. Reserved tables near the stage have been purchased in advance.
“There’s something like 57 artists performing,” said Derrick Sykora with concert production company Hometown Hodges, which is helping put on the concert with Custom Audio and Lighting. “The main part of logistics with something like this is essentially people-wrangling so that artists performing change-over quickly.”
A video wall was set up Wednesday at the May Complex Joe Cabri Tennis Center so that general admission ticket holders get a good view of music happening at the stage level.
Austin Landers, a Greenwood musician with Bad Weather States and an afternoon radio host on Sunny 103.5 FM, said his fellow participating collaborators on the earlier video project, covering the classic Don McLean hit song, are looking forward to the concert.
Landers noted earlier this week that the concert also includes musicians who were not part of the video project, which was done to help keep music alive and raise money for out-of-work musicians during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The project was organized through a grassroots Facebook effort, Until Further Notice.
In days leading up to this live concert, Landers has been broadcasting “Sunny Sessions” at 4:40 p.m. Today, enjoy Waterloo Two with Paige Bailey and The Mezz. Tomorrow, tune in for The Jake Bartley Band and O’Doyle Rulz.
Landers also compiles a weekly roundup of live, local music. This week, enjoy:
Today
Greenwood Groovin’, Lander University Jeff May Complex, 7 p.m.
Chris Hardy, Good Times Brewing, 7 p.m.
Friday
The Mezz, Howard’s on Main, 8 p.m.
Amongst the Trees, Good Times Brewing, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Bad Weather States, Fall Fest at Bermuda’s of Stoney Point, 3 to 8 p.m.