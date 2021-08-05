This weekend, there’s much to choose from for entertainment. Enjoy original art, live theater, live comedy, music and more.
Photography and mixed media created by area teens is on view at the Arts Center of Greenwood through Aug. 21. Admission is free.
This exhibit, suitable for all ages, titled “Very Important Perspectives,” came from a summer partnership among the Arts Center of Greenwood and the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands Region and the Starz24 Teen Center.
Participating teens and their families have a private reception tonight for the exhibit, but you can see it during Arts Center hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Starz24 Teen Center director Justo Chalaire said recreational and creative outlets are just as important parts of routines there as providing free dinner and study hall for the youths.
“The Arts Center came out and did a photography project,” Chalaire said. “The kids did work individually and together, including pictures where they all stood together and did fist bumps, where you could actually see the reflection of the shadows, doing the same thing, to represent unity.”
Jayce Little, 13, of Greenwood, is among Teen Center youths who participated in the “Very Important Perspectives” project.
“I took a lot of photos of nature,” Little said. “The hardest part was working in the heat. I was a model too, for others who took pictures. I’m most proud of a portrait someone took of me, because I look happy.”
There’s also a free, public reception today for the Greenwood Artist Guild artist for August and September, William H. Evert, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Howard’s on Main. Check out his watercolors.
Tomorrow, stand-up comic Shaun Jones is ready to bring laughs back to Abbeville Opera House, at 8 p.m. This show is recommended for ages 18 and older. Tickets: abbevillecitysc.com.
Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., for two absolutely free outdoor performances only, Greenwood Community Theatre is bringing you Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the Uptown Market Splash Pad.
This play is family-friendly, with a short intermission. Before the show, enjoy live acoustic music by Tracie Rush and Byron Hilley. During the show, get your sweet tooth fix with assorted desserts and beverages for purchase. Bring lawn chairs and blankets and pick up a GCT T-shirt, available in assorted colors.
At 6 p.m. Sunday, the whole family can enjoy talented young people hosting the second benefit concert for Greenwood Pathway House, “Sharing God’s Given Talents.” North Side Baptist Church in Greenwood is the place to enjoy music presented by Kaylin Mahal Smith, Honesty Cunningham, Laura Margaret Fennell, Rachel Gilmer, Yuchen Lin, Spencer Smith and Raja Villareal.
And, local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers has compiled who is playing live tunes this weekend:
Granger and Nic play Howard’s on Main at 6 p.m. and Brett Smith plays Abbeville’s Jammin’ in the Alley series at 7 p.m.; both shows are today.
Friday, Trey Stephens plays Flynn’s on Maxwell at 6 p.m.
L.C. Branch plays Montague’s and Pope and Bert play Good Times Brewing, both at 7 p.m. Friday.
Friday, The Jake Bartley Band plays Carolina Wren Park in Anderson at 6 p.m.
Also Friday, Justin Corley plays Howard’s on Main at 8 p.m. and Remedy 58 cranks up at TW Boons at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Becky Greene plays Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m.
Sunday, Keith Gregory plays the Tiki Hut at Harris Landing at 5 p.m.