Hot enough week for you? Likely so. Maybe so hot that you’re thinking this will be a good weekend to just chill out at home.
OK, that might be good for some of you, especially if you unpacked this past weekend’s full suitcase and are in recovery mode.
But the rest of you still have some great out-of-the-house opportunities this weekend, to include the evenings when things might be a tad cooler, at least indoors, and there’s music to be heard, social time to be had.
You can still take in the Arts Center of Greenwood’s South Carolina Festival of Flowers Juried Art Show, which runs through Aug. 11. So far, it seems the AC is working inside, so that’s good, and a good daytime getaway activity.
No promises here, but there might be a handful of tickets left to enjoy Greenwood Community Theatre’s festival-sanctioned presentation of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.” Tickets are for Saturday night and Sunday’s closing matinee. Do call the box office at 864-229-5704 beforehand.
Don’t mind the heat? Then you might want to watch riders in the South Carolina Festival of Flowers Bee Buzzin’ Bike Tour. Check out SCFestivalofFlowers.org for more details.
Now, if you neglected the house and yard because you were so busy last weekend and think that an evening out is more fitting to your needs and wants, check out these upcoming performances in Greenwood. As always, the guy with the Sunny disposition and guitar in hand, Austin Landers, has compiled our list, starting with a busy it’s-the-new-Friday Thursday lineup.
David Bell plays 6:30 p.m. at Howard’s while Granger and Nic are at Montague’s at 7. Think you can belt a tune or two yourself? Then maybe Open Mic Night at Good Times is for you. It starts 8 p.m. Matt Buckland takes the T.W. Boons stage, also at 8.
If all the fun for you has to wait till Friday and Saturday, then you’re still in luck.
Jeff Lucero performs 6:30 p.m. Friday at Flynn’s on Maxwell. Sprouse and Brock will be at Montague’s at 7, Bryan Bielanski at Howard’s at 8:30 and Mike Reid performs at Sports Break, starting about 9.
Lola Grace will once again grace Flynn’s on Maxwell 5 p.m. Saturday. This young guitarist, singer has become a Flynn’s regular for several months now, making her way up from Columbia. Greenwood’s own Ben Bagwell, a guy with tremendous live theater talent who will also wow you with his guitar and vocals will be at Good Times at 7. Jamie Owens hits the Tiki Hut at 8 p.m.
Of course, the Hut doesn’t want your Sunday on the lake to go without tunes, so you can check out Keith Gregory at 6.