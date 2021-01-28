This Weekend Ticket is all about taking you way back, through some serious music history.
The first pick this week is today’s drop-in book launch party, 4-7 p.m. at 140 Maxwell Ave., Greenwood, with Lander University professor and author Daniel M. Harrison, for his comprehensive look back on the legendary Hodges roadhouse and blues bar, Jackson Station.
A limited number of copies of his new book, “Live at Jackson Station: Music, Community and Tragedy in a Southern Blues Bar” will be available for purchase. There will also be live music by Ashby Stokes and a cash bar.
Saturday, get your “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and “Jailhouse Rock” times two, with a tribute to the hip-shaking king of rock n’ roll at Abbeville Opera House. The Elvis Birthday Celebration in the Carolinas has entertainers Austin Irby and Jacob Eder bringing Presley’s hits straight to you, live.
Note: Masks are required and will be made available. Seating at AOH is at half-capacity to promote social distancing.
Doors open with a pre-show at 5 p.m. Saturday, with a performance for VIP ticketholders from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Doors open for general admission at 7 p.m. with the show scheduled to run from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
For tickets and information, call 864-366-9673.
Also happening this weekend:
At 7 p.m. today is Adam Thompson at Good Times Brewing, followed by a Hometown Hodges Facebook livestream concert by Pickens Creek at 7:30 p.m., Sprouse and Brock at The Belmont Inn in Abbeville at 8 p.m. and Trey Stephens at TW Boons at 8 p.m.
Friday through Sunday, Proud Mary Theatre Company of Spartanburg is streaming a virtual theatrical reading of “Stuck” by playwright Paris Crayton III, under the direction of Clark E. Nesbitt. Registration is free on Eventbrite, but required, to view the online streaming event.
8 p.m., Friday, Newberry Opera House: Deas Guyz Orchestra. Tickets $65. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Saturday, Newberry Opera House: Balsam Range. Tickets: $75. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
And, local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers brings us a look each week at who’s playing live music where and when in the Lakelands.
Friday, Dixie Barnes is at Howard’s on Main at 8 p.m.