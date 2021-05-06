This weekend, there’s plenty for mothers and fathers and families to do to celebrate special people in their lives.
At 5 p.m. Friday in downtown Newberry’s Astwood Park is a free, outdoor mini jam session by Newberry Opera House and The Well Drinkers. Bring lawn chairs. This is part of a First Friday series of concerts.
Friday, at 8 p.m., also in Newberry is live music from Newberry native Reggie Deas and Deas Guys. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com for details.
Earth into Art kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday at Arts Center of Greenwood. More than 15 area potters are taking part in this sale, sponsored by Greenwood Area Studio Potters. Learn about the growth of this area’s clay arts scene and take part in a community tile project to benefit the Greenwood Soup Kitchen. Also at the Arts Center is the opening of Marianne Lenti’s new exhibit of digital paintings, “The Woman.”
Nearby, at the Greenwood Community Theatre, are two performances each, 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, by the Greenwood Corps band of The Salvation Army and monologues inspired by famed Salvationist, Joe the Turk. Tickets are $10 at the door.
Also Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon is a Cars and Coffee Cruise-In, with the Emerald City Antique Automobile Club of America. It’s in the Shoppes of Hampton Place Plaza, near Fat Daddy’s BBQ. Admission is free. Meet local car enthusiasts while you enjoy food and door prizes.
Local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM afternoon radio host Austin Landers keeps us informed with who is playing where, live. Check out:
At 8 p.m. today, the smooth sounds of Pope and Bert will be at TW Boons. Sometimes, this group is a duo and sometimes a trio.
At 6:30 p.m. Friday, Justin Corley plays Flynn’s on Maxwell, followed by LC Branch at Montague’s at 7 p.m. and Lockaby and Eddy at Howard’s on Main at 8 p.m.
At 7 p.m., Saturday, Granger and Nic play Good Times Brewing. Also at 7 p.m. Saturday is Mojo on Max, at Jammin’ in the Alley, beside the Belmont Inn in Abbeville.
Sunday, for all the moms out there, LC Branch is playing from 2 to 5 p.m. at South Bend Winery in Greenwood. Plus, moms receive 10% off their bills.
Also Sunday, at 5 p.m., Keith Gregory plays the lakefront tiki bar at Harris Landing Restaurant on Lake Greenwood.