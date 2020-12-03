My Weekend Ticket pick for this week is Friday’s Mistletoe and Music on Main.
It kicks off at 6 p.m., with live tunes to get you in a holiday mood.
Enjoy a stroll along Main Street in Greenwood, with four different stops that are part of a holiday-themed progressive music walk. At each location, prepare to be entertained by some of this area’s most talented performers.
Sharing billing for this event are Steven Galloway, Keith Jameson, The Smith Boys and Nic Massey and Granger Smith.
“We want to make this safe and enjoyable,” said Lisa M. Sanders, Greenwood Performing Arts executive director. “We wanted to do something Christmas-y.”
One group of attendees will start the progressive music walk at the Arts Center courtyard, outdoors with music sung by tenor Keith Jameson, Sanders said. Then, saxophonist and Greenwood Performing Arts board member Steven Galloway will be at Inn on the Square.
The Smith Boys — Jarratt, 15, Witt, 12, and Benjo, 9 — will be downstairs at Howard’s on Main. You might know them as brothers, part of the band O’Doyle Rulz, and as sons of Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith and his wife, Tara. Expect some fun holiday covers of “Run Run, Rudolph” and some popular rock, R&B and country, too.
“Those young guys really inspire other kids,” Sanders said. “There will be Christmas music with other music as well. There will be 30-minute sets of music and there will be a 15-minute break, so that groups can get to the next spot.”
Nic Massey and Granger Smith will be performing at Flynn’s on Maxwell.
“A Greenwood Performing Arts board member will be at each stop, to escort each small group from one stop to the next,” Sanders said. “There is only a limited number of tickets available because we want to keep groups small.”
Greenwood native and opera tenor Keith Jameson said he and his accompanist, pianist Josh Harrington, have been having fun putting songs together for this outdoor, socially distanced event. Harrington is also organist at First Baptist Church of Greenwood.
“There will be a few added and alternate lyrics here and there, to spice up the songs and make them relevant to this strange year of 2020,” Jameson said, noting progressive music walk attendees should be prepared to sing along, while wearing face coverings, of course, to a couple of songs.
Jameson appeared as Bardolfo in Robert Carsen’s new production of Verdi’s “Falstaff” at the Metropolitan Opera, conducted by James Levine. You might have seen it in the “Live from The Met” productions livestreamed earlier this year at metopera.org.
In the Arts Center courtyard, ticketholders for Music and Mistletoe can enjoy a complimentary mimosa and a hot chocolate bar, Sanders said.
Also this weekend is live music at area clubs and restaurants.
And, the pandemic popular Hometown Hodges virtual concert series, filmed at Greenwood Community Theatre, started back up this week, giving you a way to enjoy a real concert performance, from the comfort of a screen near you.
Tonight, check the Hometown Hodges Facebook page for the latest updates on a possible livestream, details to be announced. Friday at 7:30 for the Hometown Hodges livestream is God of Mars.
If going out to hear music in person is your jam, check out the following:
At 7 p.m. today, live, it’s Becky Greene at Good Times Brewing in Greenwood, followed by Andrew Crawford and Friends at 8 p.m. at TW Boons.
Saturday at 7 p.m. is LC Branch at Montague’s in Greenwood, Dixie Barnes at TW Boons at 8 p.m. and Jackson Station, upstairs at Howard’s on Main at 9 p.m. Plus, Randomonium is at Sports Break at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Granger Smith and Nic Massey are at South Bend Winery in Greenwood, from 2 to 5 p.m., followed by Tommy and Nicole at the Belmont Inn in Abbeville at 7:30 p.m.
Let’s give a shout out to musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers for compiling this week’s list of live music.
Saturday, there are also lots of family-friendly holiday happenings in Uptown Greenwood. At 9 a.m. Saturday are morning photo sessions with Santa, followed by an afternoon session at 3, both at the Arts Center, 120 Main St. $10 per family. Masks required indoors and encouraged outdoors.
At 10 a.m. Saturday is a Christmas market at the Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave and at 6 p.m. is the Uptown tree lighting by the fountain. Learn more at uptowngreenwood.com/events/calendar/
Abbeville is in the holiday spirit, too, with today’s Deck the Wreath Charity Auction, Handmade for the Holidays at the Livery Stable and Breakfast with Santa Saturday at the Belmont Inn. Call the Abbeville Area Chamber for details, 864-366-4600.