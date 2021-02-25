Vocal effects wiz, actor and comedian Michael Winslow takes the stage Friday at Abbeville Opera House.
This sold-out show is a hot ticket for this weekend, showcasing a beloved member of the “Police Academy” movies, in the cast of “Spaceballs,” “Sharknado” and more. Winslow is known for being able to mimic just about anything with his voice — be it Jimi Hendrix wailing on guitar, a dog barking or a jet plane engine.
If you check out Winslow’s official Facebook page, he also posts details about comedy livestreams. And, there might be other shows in the Southeast not quite yet sold out.
Speaking of livestreams, the Hometown Hodges concert production crew has the Boggs Brothers Band on view via Facebook Live at 7:30 p.m. tonight and a Jupiter Coyote livestream at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Lakelands music scene is hopping this weekend with Bad Weather States being named as a finalist for Best Single with track “Equity” in the Upstate Music Awards.
Keep tabs on the latest finalist announcements for these and other Lakelands area performers by following Upstate Music Awards on social media, include Facebook and Instagram.
Bad Weather States bassist and Sunny 103.5FM radio host Austin Landers has gathered info on who is playing where this weekend.
Chris Wayne plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Belmont Inn in Abbeville and Sprouse and Brock take the stage at Howard’s on Main at 8 p.m.
L.C. Branch is at 7 p.m. Saturday at Good Times Brewing.