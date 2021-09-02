Celebrate waning days of summer with an end-of-season visit to the Uptown Market Splash Pad.
This interactive water feature is only open for few more days this season. Its last day is but four days away, Labor Day.
There is no entry fee to cool off on the Splash Pad. It’s open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 7 p.m. Bring lawn chairs, sunscreen and towels.
If lake life is more your style, head to Lake Greenwood State Park to check out the newly installed outdoor photographic art exhibit by Jon O. Holloway, the Carolina Outdoor Project, beginning at the Oaks Point Area and the park visitors center. Park admission fees apply. Tour the exhibit by car, bike or on foot.
Local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers has the lowdown on who is playing live tunes around the Lakelands:
Today at 7 p.m., Chris Wayne plays the popular Abbeville outdoor music series, Jammin’ in the Alley by the Belmont Inn.
At 6:30 p.m. Friday, Tim White plays Flynn’s on Maxwell, for a Labor Day/College football kickoff. Team colors are encouraged. Then at 7 p.m., it’s Pope and Bert at Good Times, and L.C. Branch at Montague’s, also at 7.
At 8 p.m. Friday, Sterling Waite Band plays Sports Break, while Sprouse and Brock hit the upstairs stage at Howard’s on Main with some “acoustic mandolin therapy.”
Saturday, from 2 to 5 p.m., Sly Sparrow plays Skippers on Lake Greenwood in Cross Hill.
Sure, it’s college game day, but you can have both. Granger Smith and Nic Massey will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Good Times.