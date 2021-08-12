This weekend, get your superstitious fun on at Good Times Brewing.
There’s a Friday the 13th-themed music double-header, kicking off at 6 p.m. Admission for the music upstairs is $5.
This Greenwood spot for craft beer, tasty tacos and even indoor shuffle board is hosting up-and-coming band, Surrender Cobra, followed by an Upstate “raucous and rockin’ Rockabilly band,” Little Lesley and The Bloodshots, starting at 9 p.m.
If you are looking for something to do with no ticket required, check out the Piper Jones Band at 4 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church. This is the kickoff concert for Festiva, a cultural arts series and outreach of First Presbyterian. It’s sure to be a different take on Celtic-inspired folk music, featuring an Irish bouzouki and bagpipes.
Local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers is keeping us in the know on who else is playing this weekend:
At 6 p.m. today, Jake and Matt crank up at Howard’s on Main, followed by open mic night at Good Times Brewing at 8 p.m. and Josh and Casey at TW Boons at 9 p.m.
At 5 p.m. Friday, T-Mac and Brandon Gary play South Bend Winery, followed by Surrender Cobra and Little Lesley and the Bloodshots at Good Times at 6 p.m., Jason Davis at Flynn’s on Maxwell at 6:30 p.m., Waterloo 2 at Howard’s on Main at 8 p.m. and Pope and Bert at TW Boons at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Waterloo 2 plays Good Times Brewing at 6 p.m.