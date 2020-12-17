This weekend, there’s live, local music, a free faith-based community event and a tribute to some of the most beloved Christmas music by Richard and Karen Carpenter at Newberry Opera House.
If you’ve missed in-person concerts, NOH has a pretty full schedule with COVID-19 procedures in place.
The 3 p.m. Sunday A Carpenters’ Christmas concert will take you straight back to the late 70s and early 80s, when the music of the Grammy-winning brother-sister duo was topping the charts with songs such as “Close to You” and “Merry Christmas, Darling!”
This restored, historic space has put in place reduced capacity seating, per governmental restrictions during the pandemic. Guests are required to wear masks throughout performances. Tickets are $55. Buy tickets via phone or online. Call the box office at 803-276-6264 or visit newberryoperahouse.secure.force.com/ticket/#/instances/a0F1Q00000Ui8bsUAB.
Closer to home, there’s live music tonight.
Stan and Ron play Howard’s on Main at 6 p.m. Andrew Crawford is at Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m. and Jake Bartley is at TW Boons at 8 p.m. Friday, Bad Weather States plays for the Hometown Hodges livestreamed concert series at 7:30 p.m., while Zach and Austin of The Mezz play Howard’s on Main at 8 p.m.
Saturday, O’Doyle Rulz cranks up at Howard’s on Main from 5 to 8 p.m.
Thanks to musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio personality Austin Landers for keeping us up on who’s playing live in the Lakelands.
Also, at 6:30 p.m. Friday is a free community Christmas service at Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave. in Greenwood.
This “Faith to Faith Christmas” service, sponsored by Greenwood Abbeville Coalition includes musical guests from Charlotte, North Carolina, Michael and Sarah Bowman, caroling, hot chocolate and a candlelight vigil.
Physical distancing will be observed.