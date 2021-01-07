If you’ve missed live music lately, there’s plenty going on this weekend. And, it’s all at locations where you can grab a bite to eat and a beverage.
Be safe in doing so. Socially distance, practice hand hygiene and mask up when not eating or drinking, to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Ashby Stokes and friends are at Good Times Brewing tonight at 7. So, enjoy local craft beer and local tunes.
Paul Schiro plays tonight at the historic Belmont Inn in Abbeville at 7 p.m. and Caleb Baumgardner plays at TW Boons at 8 p.m.
Friday, Granger Smith, Will Thompson and Austin Landers of Bad Weather States are cranking it up at Howard’s on Main at 8 p.m.
Saturday, music is back at the Belmont Inn in Abbeville with Tommy and Nicole.
And as always, thanks to Greenwood musician and Sunny 103.5 radio afternoon host Austin Landers for keeping us in the know about the local music scene.