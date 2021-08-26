This weekend is jam-packed!
If you’re lucky enough to have a ticket to Friday’s sold-out Arts Center of Greenwood fundraiser, you get to enjoy live, musical entertainment with New York theme. And, you get a special evening look at the spectacular Lego brick exhibit that opened Wednesday, following installation, by artist extraordinaire Jonathan Lopes. Don’t worry. “New York City: Brick by Brick, The Art of Lego Construction” is on view at 120 Main St. in Greenwood through Oct. 22.
Lopes said Wednesday he often saves installing the Manhattan Bridge piece for last, because it is a time-consuming process to put it together.
“I always end up with pocketfuls of Lego bricks when setting things up,” Lopes said.
Also Friday is the 2021 College Football Welcome Back Party at Howard’s on Main, with Bad Weather States. Things crank up at 8 p.m. Football jerseys and team colors are encouraged.
Another event that’s at capacity is Princess Tea Party seatings at The Museum of Greenwood from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Princess costumes are encouraged. Enjoy a Cinderella carriage from The Museum’s collection, plus special guests. Call 864-229-7093.
If music is your thing, this weekend doesn’t disappoint. There’s also Motown and More with United Sound Entertainment at Abbeville Opera House, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. An Upstate favorite, this group merges old-school and new-school, with jazz and a lot more. Tickets: abbevillecitysc.com.
Also Saturday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at New Journey Church, 330 Deadfall Road West, in Greenwood, is the 7th Annual Music for Ministry Christian Concert, a fundraiser for Greater Greenwood United Ministry’s clinics, programs and services. Groups from eight local churches are performing. There’s also a barbecue dinner and both silent and live auctions. Tickets: eventbrite.com.
Don’t forget: Greenwood Community Theatre is hosting auditions Sunday and Monday evening for its December show, “Elf the Musical.” Auditions are at the Arts Center of Greenwood. See details at: greenwoodcommunitytheatre.com and on GCT’s Facebook page.
Local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers has even more music options for us:
At 6 p.m. today, Louie Sagedy plays Howard’s on Main.
And at 8 p.m. today, Good Times Brewing hosts open mic night. Also at 8 p.m., Jamie Owens plays TW Boons.
Friday, at 8 p.m., Pickens Creek plays TW Boons.
Saturday, at 6 p.m., Bradley Sanders plays Good Times Brewing.
Sunday, at 6 p.m., Adam Thompson plays the Tiki Hut at Harris Landing.