From belly laughs to a cookie crawl and ugly sweater gatherings, this weekend is full of more holiday fun, heading your way.
At 7 p.m. today, clean stand-up comic Mike Goodwin returns to his alma mater, Lander University, for one show only. The funny guy is getting lots of traction from his appearance on “America’s Got Talent”. Free tickets have been made available through Cornerstone and Lander University. Reserve tickets by calling Cornerstone at 864-227-1001 or Lander University’s Alumni Office, 864-388-8351.
If holiday-themed drama’s your thing, head on over to Abbeville Opera House at 7 p.m. tonight for the opening production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” by Abbeville Community Performing Arts. This comedy is based on the best-selling young adult book by the same name and takes you on a church Christmas pageant adventure with some of “the worst” kids, the Herdmans. Tickets are available online, under the link for Opera House at abbevillecitysc.com and in-person at AOH.
Also at 7 p.m. today in Abbeville is Ugly Christmas Sweater Trivia night at the Belmont Inn, with proceeds supporting toys for families in need. Reserve tables through The Mike on the Mic Show at WZLA, 92.9 FM and The Belmont Inn.
Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. Greenwood YMCA hosts a Hometown Christmas Bazaar inside the gym. Find custom creations and fun gifts.
Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m., Grace Street Park, 112 Merrywood Drive in Greenwood, is the place to be for Santa Paws, a fundraiser supporting Humane Society of Greenwood, sponsored by the Coronaca campus of St. Mark United Methodist Church called The Connection. Cost is $20.
Saturday, starting at 11 a.m., participating businesses in Uptown Greenwood are going to smell like fresh-baked goodness. It’s the Uptown Greenwood Cookie Crawl. Pick up Cookie Crawl maps and treat boxes for the kids at 120 Main St., the Arts Center of Greenwood. Maybe get some holiday shopping done, too.
From 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at The Belmont Inn in Abbeville is Breakfast with Santa and Storytime with his helper, in partnership with the Greater Abbeville Chamber of Commerce. Top off the breakfast events with Abbeville’s Christmas Parade. And, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday is the Abbeville Chamber’s Santa’s Little Helper Silent Auction.
The 2021 installment of North Pole Express is at 6 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood’s Railroad Historical Center, 908 South Main St. Experience a popular train-themed Christmas story in a whole new way. Greenwood High School drama students and dancers will bring it to life. Note: The only remaining tickets available are for adults. Children’s tickets are sold-out! Call 864-229-7093.
Local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers has us tuned in to tunes. Find live music this weekend:
At 6 p.m. today, Justin Corley plays Howard’s on Main, followed by Becky Greene at Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m. Friday, The Carolina Beggars play Flynn’s on Maxwell. In Newberry that day, Edwin McCain and his full band crank it up at 7 p.m. in Newberry Opera House. The South Carolina native is a Top 40 hit-maker and launcher of a TV show, “Flipping Ships” about saving beaten boats.
At 8 p.m., also Friday, Pope and Bert play Howard’s on Main and the Sterling Waite Band plays Sports Break. Sterling Waite is wrapping up a brand-new album, too.
Email me about upcoming happenings: sdonaghy@indexjournal.com or contact me at 864-943-2518.