With many summer festivals behind us, there’s still fun to be found, and fireworks, if you haven’t had enough boom-booms.
At 6:30 p.m. Friday, Grits and Groceries near Belton is launching a summer cooking class series with a class on New Orleans favorites. Call 864-296-3316 to register. Space is limited.
At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Greenwood’s South Bend Winery is hosting live stand-up comedy with Brandon Rainwater, presented by Upstate Showbiz Entertainment. Get tickets at Eventbrite.com.
Rainwater was born and raised in Union. After moving to Greenville, he began his career in entertainment, working with family members that were in the music industry, according to info at brandon-rainwater.com.
Saturday, take a little road trip to downtown Elberton, Georgia for the 23rd Annual Cruise-In and Classic Car Show, paired with the Granite Bowl Blast fireworks show. The events are 6-9:30 p.m. Be sure to cool off with ice cream from Rolly’s on South McIntosh Street.
Local musician and Sunny 105.5 FM radio host Austin Landers is keeping us in the know about who is playing live music where:
Things get started at 8 p.m. today with open mic night, hosted by HMC at Good Times Brewing.
At 6:30 p.m. Friday, Justin Corley plays Flynn’s on Maxwell.
At 7 p.m. Friday, The Leftovers play their farewell show with Rachel Davis at Good Times Brewing. Also at 7 p.m. on Friday are Lockaby and Eddy at Montague’s Restaurant.
The Marvin King Band cranks up at Howard’s at 8 p.m. Friday, while Riley Taylor and Young Salisbury kick things off at TW Boons at the same time.
At 6 p.m. Saturday, L.C. Branch plays Good Times Brewing.
At 5 p.m Sunday, Brendan Roberts plays the Tiki Hut at Harris Landing.