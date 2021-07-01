Enjoy a booming good time this weekend starting Friday with the spectacular Lights on the Lake.
It’s a 9:30 p.m. fireworks show over Lake Greenwood near Camp Fellowship, preceded by live music by the Jake Bartley Band at 7 p.m.
This annual Independence Day celebration is organized by the nonprofit Connect Lake Greenwood, working with the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce and facilitated by sponsorships.
Gates open at 5 p.m. for the concert. Those viewing fireworks only by land should arrive no later than 8:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per car.
If attending by land, complete online registration for Lights on the Lake with event organizers at: connectlakegreenwood.org. They will notify you of any changes. The rain date is Saturday.
If you are attending by boat, a no-wake zone is in effect from 7 to 11 p.m. and extends from the U.S. 221 bridge and the lower railroad bridge.
Also Friday, on Abbeville’s Lake Secession, from 8:30 to 10 p.m. is the 2021 Friends of Lake Secession Fireworks display.
The best viewing is from the water, at the lower southern end of Lake Secession.
Keep the red, white and blue going Saturday with Suzy’s Puppets at Penn’s Place, 502 Reynolds Ave., in Greenwood and join her Puppet Parade for America, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be live music by boy band Surrender Cobra, lemonade, hot dogs and activities. For information, call 864-993-0383.
And, musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers is keeping us plugged in to who will be playing live music this holiday weekend:
At 8 p.m. Thursday, Justin Corley plays TW Boons.
Friday, hear Jessica Powell and Dylan Rogers at Howard’s on Main and Pope and Bert at Good Times Brewing, all getting started at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dylan Rogers is playing solo at Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m.
Sunday, Dixie Barnes and Dylan Rogers team up at South Bend Winery in Greenwood at 2 p.m., Adam Thompson plays the Tiki Hut at Harris Landing, also at 2 p.m., followed by Joey Banks at the Tiki Hut Sunday at 6 p.m.
Save room in your live music schedule for the upcoming 20th anniversary Blues Cruise of the South Carolina Festival of Discovery in Uptown Greenwood. It’s July 8 through 10. There will be barbecue a’ plenty and live music all over the place. Seriously.
Three days.
Twenty-four blues artists.
Two outdoor stages and 14 indoor venues.
Fifty-one shows.
Plus, a bevy of local musicians, playing a variety of musical styles, will be on tap, too, for what’s being billed as The Local Jam during Festival of Discovery, July 9, from 7 to 11 p.m.
Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.