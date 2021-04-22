Burning for something to do this weekend? Hodges-Cokesbury Volunteer Fire Department’s first outdoor spring festival, Friday and Saturday is this weekend’s ticket pick.
Check it out at 4410 Main St. in Hodges.
For a day and a half, back-to-back bands, amusement rides, crafters and food vendors will be on site to keep you entertained.
A soft opening for amusement rides only is today from 5-10 p.m., with the official festivities 5-10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Tami Baber, Hodges town clerk and vice president and events coordinator for Hodges-Cokesbury Volunteer Fire Department, says enthusiasm for this event is taking organizers by storm.
“We have some 40 craft vendors and about 11 food trucks and lots of carnival rides,” Baber said. “It’s going to be jam-packed.”
The Blood Connection will be on site Friday evening and a classic car cruise-in is Saturday.
Live music is scheduled Friday and Saturday, with the Jake Bartley Band, Odyssey Show Band and a whole lot more.
Baber said there will be signage reminding festival patrons to wear masks, social distance and follow proper hand-washing and sanitizing techniques.
Also, there will be raffles for a high-end refrigerator and cooler, gift certificates to restaurants, spas and more.
“We could not do this without support from the Town of Hodges, Greenwood County hospitality tax funds and sponsors,” Baber said. “It’s a time to see all the people we are blessed to serve and to give back. Hopefully, t’s also a way to bring recruitment and retention to the fire service, too.”
While the department doesn’t make a lot of money from events, Baber said proceeds do defray costs of stocking medical equipment bags and installing timers for station lights and electric openers for bay doors.
Local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers knows who is playing live where — not just at the festival.
At 8 p.m. today at TW Boons is the Robbie Cox Project. Enjoy music from Cox, a longtime drummer for the Swingin’ Medallions, Ashby Stokes, Jake Bartley and more musicians, all influenced by the late Hack Bartley.
From 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Brian Pinson and friends play the Hodges festival, followed by the Jake Bartley Band from 7 to 10 p.m.
At 7 p.m. Friday, Lockaby and Eddy play Montague’s.
At 8 p.m. Friday, Austin Landers himself is at Howard’s on Main and The Leftovers kick-off at Sports Break at 9 p.m.
From 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Tracie and Byron play the Hodges Festival.
From noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jack Roper and The Weatherman Band plays the Hodges Festival.
From 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Greenwood mayor Brandon Smith and sons, in Surrender Cobra, play the Hodges Festival.
From 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Granger and Nic play South Bend Winery.
From 7-10 p.m. Saturday, the Odyssey Show Band plays the Hodges Festival.