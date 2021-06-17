Roots music powerhouse Amythyst Kiah is set to bring Grammy-nominated music to Abbeville Opera House at 8 p.m. Friday.
Tickets can be purchased at the Abbeville Opera House or online line at: abbevillecitysc.com/AmythystKiah.
Lakelands indie music fans might be familiar with Amythyst Kiah from previous performances as part of the Music on Maxwell listening room series.
From Tennessee, Amythyst Kiah studied old-time music at East Tennessee University and has been steadily touring for the better part of a decade, with musicianship and raw, powerful vocals that can move an entire performance space.
“Our Native Daughters,” is her recent collaboration with Rhiannon Giddens, Leyla McCalla and Allison Russell (Birds of Chicago, also a Music on Maxwell performer). That resulted in a full-length album produced by Giddens and Dirk Powell, “Songs of Our Native Daughters” (out now on Smithsonian Folkways).
For the 2019 Grammy Awards, Amythyst Kiah was nominated for Best American Roots Song for a song she wrote, “Black Myself” that is on that “Our Native Daughters” album and a reimagined version she released in February 2021.
Also to her credit are three Americana Music Award Nominations, tying Jason Isbell for the most nominations earned by any artist this year. She’s nominated for Emerging Act of the Year, Song of the Year, for the solo rendition of her Grammy-nominated song “Black Myself,” and Duo/Group of the Year as part of the all-women-of-color supergroup, Our Native Daughters, per Shore Fire Media, the public relations firm representing Kiah.
Friday’s concert is part of the first three-day Juneteenth Celebration and Soul Food Cook Off in Abbeville on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Friday also coincides with the release of “Wary + Strange,” a new album by Kiah on Rounder Records.
Organized by Abbeville Friends of Freedom, the weekend event seeks to inform and recognize the history and contributions of Blacks, and celebrate diversity, freedom and unity.
Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. The name comes from June 19, 1865, the day slaves in Texas learned of their freedom and that the Civil War had ended. President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation Jan. 1, 1863, freeing slaves. Juneteenth is a state holiday in Texas and there is discussion of it becoming a national holiday.
For Abbeville’s celebration, expect lots of live entertainment, speakers, poetry and storytelling, children’s activities and food vendors.
Cyclists will take to the streets of Greenwood at 8 a.m. Saturday, starting at the Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave. for the South Carolina Festival of Flowers Bee Buzzin’ Bike Tour. Cheer them on as they pedal their way along scenic roads, rain or shine. The ride is expected to conclude by 2 p.m.
Plus, local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers has rounded up lots more local music for us to enjoy:
Lockaby and Eddy play Friday at Howard’s on Main and Josh and Casey play TW Boons, both at 8 p.m.
Trey Stephens plays Flynn’s on Maxwell at 5 p.m. Saturday and Chris Hardy plays Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m. Saturday.
On Sunday, Keith Gregory plays the Tiki Hut at Harris Landing at 5 p.m.
Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.