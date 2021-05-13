This weekend, there’s loads of live music and railroad buffs can explore Greenwood’s own Railroad Historical Center, during Family Day at the Train.
Four bands hit the stage Saturday night at Abbeville Opera House, for a country music showcase you don’t want to miss.
It’s in a historic space that makes for a fun concert experience.
Upstate music favorites, including the Jake Bartley Band and Trevor Hewitt Band, along with Lecretia Ann and Pickens Creek are set to deliver solid performances. Get tickets online at: ovationtix.com.
Greenwood’s Railroad Historical Center is celebrating its season opening in grand style, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Tour seven restored historic train cars, play games, enjoy concessions and children can ride the Carolina Choo Choo. (Concessions and rides are priced separately). Regular center hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 25.
Local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers has the lowdown on who is playing where this weekend.
At 8 p.m. today is open mic night at Good Times Brewing and Justin Corley at TW Boons.
At 6 p.m. Friday, Adam Thompson plays at Flynn’s on Maxwell, Dogwood plays Howard’s on Main at 8 p.m. and Justin Anderson plays TW Boons at 9 p.m.
From 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Zac Kellum plays for Sip and Sounds at Greenwood’s South Bend Winery.
Saturday, Karen Clardy plays Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m. and the Jake Bartley Band and friends play Abbeville Opera House, also at 7 p.m. Joining in this country showcase is Trevor Hewitt Band, Lecretia and ThunderRoad and Pickens Creek.
Lecretia and ThunderRoad are among top five finalists for Best Album in the second Upstate Music Awards, to be livestreamed for the first time Sunday. Keep reading for more on that.
Sunday, Adam Thompson plays Harris Landing Restaurant at 5 p.m.
Also Sunday, the 2021 Upstate Music Awards at Zen in downtown Greenville. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The cool thing is, a livestream will also be available of the ceremony for the first time!
Check out the eight bands scheduled to play live and see how Lakelands favorites in the running for awards do this year, which includes Bad Weather States as a finalist for their single, “Equity”.
Visit upstatemusicawards.com and follow on Facebook for the latest.
If the beginning of next week needs a little wind-down fun, mark your calendars for 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Local nonprofit Beyond Abuse needs you to be its virtual audience for an online talent competition fundraiser. Pre-recorded videos have been submitted and the top ten are battling it out in the “Beyond Talent Competition” Tuesday evening. Vote for your favorites at bit.ly/beyondtalent.
Money raised helps Beyond Abuse end sexual violence and child abuse. Learn more about the competition at tinyurl.com/beyondtalentcompetition2021. Also, be on the lookout for information on an epic lip sync fundraiser scheduled for spring 2022.
Drop me a line about all things arts and entertainment happening where you are: sdonaghy@indexjournal.com.