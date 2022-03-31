This weekend, there are lots of live music opportunities and chances to get out and about.
Enjoy Mississippi-born songwriter Paul Thorn on the Newberry Opera House stage at 8 p.m. today. Thorn’s Pentecostal church upbringing, wry songwriting humor and stints as a boxer and worker give his music and shows a one-of-a-kind vibe. It’s said no two Paul Thorn shows are alike and you are sure to be entertained. His latest release is 2021’s “Never Too Late to Call.”
Also tonight, Greenwood’s South Bend Winery is hosting a paint-and-pour where instructor Natalie Foreverland will guide you in painting a spring-worthy picture of a hummingbird. Cost is $45 and includes all art supplies and a charcuterie tray. Call 864-377-8591 for remaining ticket availability and details.
Friday, Lakelands favorite Tokyo Joe is at Newberry Opera House for “Rocketman” an Elton John tribute, at 8 p.m. There’s also a James Taylor tribute on stage at NOH Saturday and the music of The Pack Sunday, featuring Jason Stokes, formerly of Greenwood.
Also Friday, Abbeville’s Divine Your Space is hosting First Friday Flight Night, 4-7 p.m. You get to choose three wines or four beers as part of your selected beverage samplings and check out the outdoor seating and fire pit.
If you’ve missed the come-as-you-are Christian fellowship and music of Hymns and Hops Greenwood, be sure to visit Aromas Village Coffee on Hospitality Boulevard from 6-8 p.m. Friday. Attendees will sing hymns and the coffee bar will be open.
Saturday, Ninety Six National Historic Site will be hopping with activity, as this is the first of two days of colonial-era programming there for the entire family, starting at 9 a.m. and continuing Sunday. Also at the park, Saturday will be an chance to explore taking in the forest atmosphere via “forest bathing” at 10:30 a.m. The Sierra Foothills Group of South Carolina will be hiking four miles in the park. RSVP to: danamgonzalez@yahoo.com.
Sunday, collective voices of Greenwood Festival Chorale are singing music by American composers, as part of the Festiva! cultural arts outreach at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood. The concert is 4 p.m. at the church.
Local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers has a full lineup of even more live music for you this weekend:
Today, Tracie and Byron bring their great acoustic sets to Howard’s on Main at 6 p.m. and the Nashville sounds of Adam Yarger fill the stage at TW Boons at 8 p.m. Be sure to check out Yarger’s latest release, “Scratched Up Vinyl.”
Friday, Pope and Bert play Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m. and Charleston-based bluesman Shrimp City Slim plays Howard’s on Main at 8 p.m. Rounding things out Friday is Cash Money Band at Sports Break at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Shrimp City Slim brings his piano blues to Flynn’s on Maxwell at 5 p.m. and Good Times Brewing at 8 p.m. (During his three Greenwood gigs this week, he just might share a bit about the upcoming Blues Cruise for the 21st South Carolina Festival of Discovery in July. Shrimp, aka Gary Erwin, is the music director for that glorious barbecue and blues journey.)