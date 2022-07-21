This weekend there is lots of live music — locally and regionally — and live theater presented by Abbeville Community Performing Arts.
Don’t miss blues rock guitar wizard Tinsley Ellis and Tommy Castro and the Painkillers outdoors Friday at the Peace Center’s TD stage in Greenville.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m., as part of the White Claw Concerts. Ellis is bringing with him Andrew White on bass and Erik Kaszynski on drums.
Ellis said he’s long wanted to play the Peace Center. No stranger to the Upstate, Ellis is familiar to music fans in Greenville, Spartanburg, Clemson and even Hodges, especially if they frequented blues bar Jackson Station back in the day.
“Those of us who were in the know remember when bands like Widespread Panic played there,” Ellis said. “I kinda had Gerald Jackson’s ear and I told him he should try these young guys from Athens. They came and played all night long. They still talk about it and they are playing the biggest venues in America. Jackson Station was an amazing place and a lot of blues legends played there.”
Growing up in Florida and loving guitar, Ellis had opportunity to hear B.B. King play live during the 1970s near North Miami Beach. King broke a string while playing and Ellis still has it.
“It’s a memento of the first time I saw a real blues artist play,” Ellis said. “I taped it to a picture postcard he was giving out in the lobby after the show.”
Ellis said that string has been something of a good luck charm.
“I started out as a blues fan and my heroes were Otis Rush, Buddy Guy, Albert Collins and Koko Taylor,” Ellis said. “I ended up as somewhat of a co-worker and collaborator. I’m really grateful.”
Prolific and accomplished, Atlanta-based Ellis said songwriting is never easy for him. With his new Alligator Records album, “Devil May Care,” Ellis let his fans weigh in on what tracks should make the cut.
“There were definitely songs I wanted on there and there were songs Alligator Records really wanted. Every Wednesday, I would post a songwriter demo on Facebook and Instagram. I called that the ‘Wednesday Basement Tapes’. Fans weighed in on what they liked and I took their comments to heart. That was a valuable tool...and it allowed fans to feel a part of the album.”
When he plays guitar, Ellis said he “bends strings” and tries to play “in a melodic fashion” incorporating “memorable guitar licks.”
Tickets for Friday’s show are $35 for lawn seats and $55 at Peace Center’s Genevieve’s. Visit: peacecenter.org.
This weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday only, is your chance to see Abbeville Community Performing Arts’ production of “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten” on stage at the historic Abbeville Opera House.
An ensemble cast, directed by Brad Christie, brings author and minister Robert Fulghum’s credo to life in this play geared for adults. Get tickets online before they sell out: aftontickets.com/acpa.
Friday, at 6 p.m., head on over to South Bend Winery in Greenwood for trivia with Steve Booth and come back Saturday to taste South Bend’s recently announced Palmetto Wine Competition Best in Show wine.
Musician and Sunny 103.5 FM afternoon radio host Austin Landers says this weekend’s live music lineup is coming together nicely.
Tonight at 6, check out L.C. Branch at Flynn’s on Maxwell Wine and Beer.
Friday, a Month of Mondays plays Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m., followed by Jess Tyler with special guest Fred Engler at Howard’s on Main at 8:30 p.m. and Keith Gregory at Sports Break at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Ashby Stokes plays Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m.
Sunday, David Locke plays the Tiki Bar at Harris Landing at 6 p.m.
Looking ahead to next week, Equine Heart Healers Ranch in Ware Shoals is hosting an Equine Date Night, 5 to 10 p.m. at 2373 Mt. Bethel Road in Ware Shoals. The evening includes dinner, live music, dancing a guided trail ride and more. Tickets are online at eventbrite.com. Learn more at: equinehearthealersranch.com.