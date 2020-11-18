If you’re not already in a holiday mood, be sure to check out Uptown Greenwood’s Holiday Open House on Friday and Saturday.
This weekend ticket pick allows you to sip and shop till you drop. Each time you make a purchase, register for two Uptown holiday gift baskets.
Friday, enjoy a trunk show by KW at Mary Frances Limited, a BeautyCounter pop-up shop at Sugar Boutique and 50% off Christmas ornaments at The Floral Case, also on Saturday.
Saturday, keep the fun going.
Enjoy a sugar cookie decorating demonstration by Whisk Away at Blossom Shoes and Such and register to win a dozen cookies.
Main and Maxwell has live demonstrations of glass blowing, pottery wheel throwing and more.
Customize “Spoonful of Sugar” gift boxes at Sugar Boutique.
Be sure to register beforehand for the holiday paint and pour session in the Arts Center Courtyard. For information, visit uptowngreenwood.com/events/holiday-open-house.
Thayer’s Furniture and Fine Gifts has a how-to on silver upkeep made easy, to keep your holiday tables aglow.
From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, enjoy the smooth sounds of saxophonist Steven Galloway.
See the full schedule on a link under Holiday Open House at uptowngreenwood.com.
Be sure to check out all the upcoming festivities in Greenwood and nearby Abbeville. Much is planned for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28 and into early December, including cookie strolls and a whole lot more.
If it’s still too early in your book for nonstop Christmas tunes be sure to check out live music in and around Greenwood this week. Thanks to Sunny 103.5FM radio personality and musician Austin Landers for letting us know who’s playing where and when.
Today (Thursday), at 7 p.m. is L.C. Branch at Good Times Brewing in Greenwood, Jeff Gates at 7:30 p.m. at the Belmont Inn in Abbeville and the Jake Bartley Trio at 8 p.m. at TW Boons.
Friday, Adam Thompson kicks things off at Flynn’s on Maxwell at 6:30 p.m. The Waterloo 2 are at Montague’s at 7 p.m. Dixie Barnes is at Howard’s on Main at 8 p.m. and Pickens Creek is at TW Boons at 8 p.m.
Be sure to share your weekend entertainment news with me so I can include you in the weekly Weekend Ticket roundup. Call 864-992-8934 or email sdonaghy@indexjournal.com