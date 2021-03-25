Pandemic being a party-pooper? Get ready for legit laughs and a night of fun with stand-up comic Al Ernst.
He’s performing live and in-person at 8 p.m. Saturday at Abbeville Opera House.
This former professional wrestling announcer (yes, it’s true!) now has 30 years in the funny man business. He has been voted a Carnival Cruise Lines Entertainer of the Year.
From gigs on cruise ships in comedy clubs and even churches, Ernst has a knack for humorous storytelling that’s not full of swear words.
Ernst often relays some strange, but real, things he’s encountered, such as a stop to fill up his gas tank while traveling. It involved probable circus performers, a VW van and trained birds.
Pre-pandemic, Ernst had max-capacity audiences in the hundreds. These days, he says he’s had to explore “inventive comedy ideas.”
From outdoor comedy on risers, paired with a public address system, in front of retirees parked in golf carts, to a show from home plate, in a minor league baseball stadium, before a reduced capacity audience, Ernst has just about tried it all during the past 12 months.
“Doing comedy on Zoom is not the easiest to do, because you’re still standing in your underwear in a bedroom, with your shirt on, which makes for an odd feeling when you are trying to be funny. Especially, with the way Zoom works. You are still staring at yourself. I want to see a bunch of people laughing.”
Saturday, Ernst is ready for that. Abbeville Opera House will be his third in-person show since things have begun reopening after the pandemic pause.
Tickets may be purchased online for AOH shows at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House or in-person at the box office.
Unless otherwise stated, AOH comedy shows are recommended for ages 18 and older.
Also this weekend is the third and final poetry session via Zoom for Greenwood County Diversity’s “Poetry of a Nation” series.
It launches at 2 p.m. Sunday. This free event includes works by young poets and composers on national and local levels, including Poet Laureates Tracey K. Smith and Meera Dasgupta, as well as a National Underground Poetry Slam Champion and others.
Local poets include Skylar Brown, a student at Lander University; Hailey Stewart, studying at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, Texas; two high school students from the GLEAMNS Youth Leadership Program in Greenwood and Lander University professors Monique Sacay-Bagwell and Robert Figueira.
Sunday’s expanded program includes musical compositions. There will be music from Greenwood-based Palmetto Girls Sing, led by director Amy Quarles Fennell; Dalila Safiya, a young singer/songwriter who lives in New York, and Nicola Daniels, Greenwood County Diversity secretary.
Also premiering during this Zoom event is a new music video with an original composition called “Love.” It’s a song written in 1993 by GCD founding member Robert Roundtree.
Register to join the poetry readings online via Zoom at bit.ly/GCD-P3.
Musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers keeps us in the know for live tunes.
At 8 p.m. today is Trey Stephens at TW Boons. At 8 p.m. Friday, the Dixie Barnes Band plays at Howard’s on Main and Jacob Eder performs at TW Boons. At 7 p.m. Saturday, Waterloo 2 plays Good Times Brewing.
Events coming up you’d like me to know about? Drop me a line at sdonaghy@indexjournal.com.