My weekend ticket pick this week is tomorrow’s first Food Truck Friday in Uptown Greenwood, at the fountain parking lot, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There’s an assortment of food truck finds, from savory to sweet, including vendors from Greenwood and beyond.
Trucks confirmed so far: Fast Daddy’s BBQ, Tacos & Bla Bla Bla, Common Pops, The Rolling Dough Company, Smokey Gray’s BBQ Truck and Everything Egg Roll.
Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Greenwood’s own South Bend Winery is having its grand opening celebration, complete with live music from Levelz Band from 2 to 5 p.m. and more food truck fun with Tacos Bla Bla Bla during the event. Bring lawn chairs. Check it out at 122 Old Mount Moriah Road, Greenwood.
Plus, there’s live music this week.
Tonight, there’s Brandon Henson at Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m.
Tomorrow is Pope and Bert at Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m., Ryan Pitts and Keller Ridgeway at Howard’s on Main at 8 p.m. and Matt Buckland at TW Boons at 8 p.m.
A shout out to Austin Landers, an afternoon radio host at Sunny 103.5 FM and local musician for providing the live music listings.
Looking ahead, my pick for next week is Wag and Jam. Get your tickets before they sell out.
Live music during COVID-19 is happening at the 25 Drive-In Auto Theatre at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12, with this benefit for Humane Society of Greenwood.
Nashville recording artist and American Idol contestant Clay Page is headlining this outdoor and socially distanced show in person.
Opening for Page are Brad Dixon and The Concept, and the Fred Engler Band.
Page, 26, of Elberton, Georgia, performed his first live show at age 14 and has been a full-time singer-songwriter for about a decade.
“I’m new old-school,” Page said, noting his music is influenced by everything from traditional, classic country to the soul music of Ray Charles and the Southern rock of The Allman Brothers Band.
“I’ve had some meetings in Nashville with mentors of mine and I have been working on new songs,” Page said. “Music is my main source of income. ... I think everybody in the world has been affected by COVID in some fashion, but you take precautions where you can.”
In recent weeks, Page has played in Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas.
Page has three new songs to be released.
“When I haven’t been traveling, I’ve done a lot of outdoor stuff and talked to God and I found some things I needed to work on,” Page said. “My music through all this as matured. I’ve definitely written some of the most real songs of my life through this Covid stuff.”
Tickets and event safety information for Wag and Jam is at: citypapertickets.com.
“Everybody’s looking for something to do that’s fun and safe,” said event organizer Mary Rylander. “We will have hand sanitizing stations and masks for anyone who forgets theirs.”
Mary Rylander of Colgate-Palmolive in Hodges is in her second year as a board member with Humane Society of Greenwood.
“On Instagram, I saw a post by BBC News about concerts in Great Britain, where you have socially-distanced squares,” Rylander said. “I thought it would be fun to do at the Drive-In and I wanted it to be somebody with a big following. ... Later, Clay Page had messaged my husband, Andrew, and said he needed a bass player to fill in for a show...It really all just fell together.”
Be sure to share your weekend entertainment news with me so I can include you in the weekly Weekend Ticket roundup. Call 864-992-8934 or email sdonaghy@indexjournal.com