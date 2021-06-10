With a night of jamming out as a prelude to the South Carolina Festival of Flowers, this weekend offers something for everyone.
We’re spoiled for choice Friday night. In Abbeville, penny-pinching music enthusiasts can catch free tunes at 8 p.m. with Chris Wayne playing at the Belmont Inn. He’s channeling the early legends of rock and roll, playing Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley and Ricky Nelson, along with some originals.
At the same time next door at the Abbeville Opera House, comedian Donnie Baker is bringing his raunchy comedy chops. A veteran of talk radio comedy on The Bob and Tom Show and irreverent as ever, the self-described “small-town smart-mouth” is headlining with guest Dougie Almeida, with tickets available for less than $30.
In Greenwood, you can catch guitarist and vocalist Spencer Rush at 6:30 p.m. at Flynn’s, “sad girl rock” band Kismet Kind at 8 p.m. at Howard’s, and country singer-songwriter Matt Buckland also at 8 p.m. across the street at T.W. Boons.
For my money though, I wouldn’t miss The Root Doctors at 7 p.m. at the Greenwood Community Theatre. For $25, these South Carolina funk legends have the cure for what ails you — nonstop, body-rocking bass licks. If that doesn’t get your feet moving, the horns, plucky guitars and soulful singing will. These funk physicians are not to be missed.
That’s just the weekend’s appetizer; the main dish comes Saturday, when the Festival of Flowers gets into full swing. At 8 a.m., the festival 5K run and one-mile walk kick things off at a heart-pumping pace. The race starts at the Jeff May Complex, with tickets at $30 for the 5K and $20 for the one-mile run. Get there early if you want to run; race packet pickup is at 6:15 a.m., with cash prizes for the winners.
Personally, I like to take things a little slower. Saturday evening’s Topiaries and Tastings Wine Walk, which starts at 5:30 p.m. outside Uptown Family Practice, offers a more leisurely pace alongside a taste of South Bend Winery’s varieties, among others. Tickets are $35, and stops take you throughout Uptown where you’ll undoubtedly run into more than a few friendly faces.
During the day, there’s so much more to do. The iconic topiaries are on display all weekend, with maps available online at scfestivalofflowers.org to tour them all. The Museum has new exhibits, as does the Arts Center, there’s a weekend-long arts and crafts show at the Greenwood Mall, the Greenwood Country Club is hosting the FoF men’s golf tournament and Kidfest packs a ton of fun into three hours.
Kidfest runs from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Uptown Market, with food trucks, dance performances, animal experts from the South Carolina Aquarium showing off their reptiles and performer Mark Lippard. Lippard’s combination of juggling, unicycling, fire-eating, comedy and balancing acts is astounding, and his ministry work is inspiring. He’s performed at Kidfest in the past, but his act is so exhilarating you’ll be kicking yourself if your family misses out.
To cap off Saturday, why not catch Florida Georgia Line on the big screen at the 25 Drive-In Movie Theater? The drive-in is premiering this live concert recording of the country duo from Music City, with special guests Nelly and Chase Rice. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/34YdUus.
Saturday night, there’s a veritable smorgasbord of musicians at 5 p.m. at The Museum, with the Dynamic Consouls pairing up with Vance Kennedy and Barksdale Station. At 7 p.m. you can catch the plucking of acoustic duo Sprouse and Brock at Good Times Brewery and groove-centric soul duo Pope and Bert at Howard’s.
Top off your weekend Sunday with Chris Hardy playing at 5 p.m. at the Tiki Hut outside Harris Landing.
And as always, thanks to Sunny 103.5 radio personality and musician Austin Landers for the heads up on the local music scene.