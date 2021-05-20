Start your weekend off right, with a whole lotta feel-good vibes.
For you early-risers out there, at 7:30 a.m. today, airing on the Lifetime channel and American Forces Network, check out the second airing of the TV show, “Military Makeover’s Special Edition: Operation Career.” Or, watch it when you get a few minutes at the following link:
This episode features Lonza employees Eric Conway and Sterling Hamilton. The show is hosted by Montel Williams.
Lonza was selected for the program because of the company’s active recruitment and ongoing support of veterans.
“At Lonza, we work to improve the lives of patients and health care consumers,” said John Davidson, Lonza senior site director. “We are honored to have veterans on our team. It is the shared purpose of serving others that drives us to recruit and employ veterans.”
Then, at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Uptown Market, enjoy a free family-friendly outdoor movie, Walt Disney Pictures beloved “Toy Story.” See where it all started with cowboy Woody and all of Andy’s toys. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and money for concessions.
If you feel the need for speed and a little outdoor excitement with real-life cowboys and cowgirls, don’t miss Friday and Saturday night excitement with the 30th Annual Pro Rodeo at River Oaks Arena, 2610 Nation Road in Hodges. Gates open at 6 p.m. and rodeo events start at 8 p.m., both nights.
There’s plenty of seating room and chairs and blankets are permitted. Admission tickets are being sold at the gate. Enjoy bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, calf roping, team roping, cowgirls breakaway roping, cowgirls barrel racing and bull riding. Full concessions are available. No outside food, drink or pets.
Tickle your funny bone at 7 p.m. Friday with standup comedy hosted by Greenwood’s South Bend Winery and Upstate Showbiz Entertainment, featuring Yunkle Boudreaux and Tom Emmons. $10 cover charge.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday is Paddle Fest at Blue Hole Recreation Area in Calhoun Falls. It’s in cooperation with Lake Russell Recreation and Tourism Coalition. Free admission. Enjoy outdoor games, kayak races, live music by Hank Hatchell. Concessions are available. Contact Elaine Barrett at 864-378-1910.
Saturday, at Newberry Opera House, is Tupelo Honey — Van Morrison Celebration. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or call 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales are final.
At 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Abbeville Opera House is Abby the Spoon Lady and the Tater Boys. These musical storytellers are coming back by popular demand. Their last AOH show sold out. Info, tickets and season lineup are online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host has us in tune with this weekend’s live music.
At 7 p.m. Friday, Lockaby and Eddy play Montague’s, followed by Justin Corley at 8 p.m. at Howard’s on Main.
At 5 p.m. Saturday, Waterloo Two plays Howard’s on Main, while L.C. Branch is at Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m., also Saturday.
At 5 p.m. Sunday, Josh Hilley plays the Tiki Bar at Harris Landing.