This weekend, explore new, original live theater and carefully curated menus of tasty cuisine.
Wild Hare Productions studio in the Shoppes at Hampton Place in Greenwood is hosting three performances of Greenwood playwright Charlie Stowe’s latest work, “Magic Girl and Her Demons!” Shows are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
A girl in high school makes a deal with the devil’s son to gain super magic powers to get a “ticket to the cool kids’ table.” But, if her powers aren’t used for good, there’s a catch.
Tickets are $15. Call Bess Park at Wild Hare, 864-337-4169.
Friday, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., the square in Abbeville will be the location for the Downtown Abbeville Merchants’ Association 2021 Summer Sippin’ Wine Walk. Tickets available at eventbrite.com. The wine walk begins at Abbeville Chamber of Commerce/Welcome Center and includes a sampling of wines, poured at local merchant locations on the square, plus a commemorative glass.
Saturday, from 6 to 9 p.m., Abbeville’s Indigenous Underground is continuing with its soft-opening week festivities by hosting a Summer Jazz Dining Experience.
Tickets to this four-course Afro-Caribbean meal, prepared by Chef Trudy, paired with live jazz by Leisha Joy, are $55, available at eventbrite.com/o/indigenous-underground.
Local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers is keeping us in tune with live music happening in and around the Lakelands:
Friday, at 8 p.m., the Magic Band plays Howard’s on Main.
Saturday, at 7 p.m., Tracie and Byron play Good Times Brewing.
From 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Abbeville Opera House, enjoy Tom Petty tribute band, Southern Accents. Tickets at abbevillecitysc.com.
From 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, The Unmentionables play Lucky’s Gathering Pub.
Sunday, at 5 p.m., Patterson and Nale play the Tiki Hut at Harris Landing.