This weekend, get your appetite ready for food and fun.
Fried catfish and catfish stew signal the Memorial Day weekend happening that brings thousands of visitors to Ware Shoals for the annual Catfish Feastival.
The Feastival opened Wednesday with amusement rides and live music, and continues through Saturday night with bands, arts, crafts, a firefighter challenge and more. There is no alcohol being served at this family-friendly event.
Photography fans can get their fix and a cup of joe, too, at Aromas Uptown, 338 Main St. Recent Lander University graduate Seth Young, of Greenwood, is installing a show of 15 photographic prints there.
The show is open 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday and remains on view through August.
The show, titled "The Italian Experience" reflects Young's travels, nature and wildlife. Prints are matted and signed, and are for sale.
In his artist statement about the show, Young said his love for Renaissance art inspired photography in this show. The artist statement also informs viewers that Young was born deaf and without hearing capabilities for almost two years.
In case you missed it, Uptown Greenwood's fantastic live plant sculptures, the SC Festival of Flowers Signature Topiary Display, is making its debut for the summer season. Be sure to check out the more than 40 spectacular creations this weekend and throughout the month of June, during the flower festival. The main weekend is June 11-13. Mark your calendars for all upcoming events.
Greenwood musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers says there's a great lineup of live music to kick off your Memorial Day weekend:
At 7 tonight, Brendon Roberts plays the Tiki Hut at Harris Landing Restaurant. And, The Chairmen of the Board play the Ware Shoals Catfish Feastival.
At 8 tonight at the Belmont Inn in Abbeville, L.C. Branch plays. Also at 8 tonight is an open mic night at Good Times Brewing.
From 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, The Leftovers crank things up at the Ware Shoals Catfish Feastival. Music by Cody Webb follows from 7 to 11 p.m.
At 7 p.m. Friday is a memorial show for percussionist Ryan Doolittle, upstairs at Good Times Brewing. On tap to play are Redefined, Lack Thereof and more.
At 8 p.m. Friday, Jackson Station plays Howard's on Main.
From 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Pickens Creek Band plays the Catfish Feastival, followed by Little Red and The Tams, 7 to 11 p.m.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, Ashby Stokes and Friends play Good Times Brewing.
At 5 p.m. Sunday, Patterson and Nale play the Tiki Hut at Harris Landing.