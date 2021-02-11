This weekend is chock full of stuff to do — and there’s chocolate!
Start weekend explorations with today’s opening of “The Salvation Army ... Did You Know?”, a new exhibit at The Museum of Greenwood celebrating 100 years of service to the community. You’ll quickly learn this religious organization is more than thrift stores and red kettles.
Admission is free and The Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Masks required.
Also newly opened are fantastic art displays in celebration of Black History Month.
At the Arts Center of Greenwood, don’t miss the powerful solo photography of Melissa Alexander in the main gallery with “Portraits of a Pandemic: Images of life with COVID-19 in Atlanta’s West End.” In the special exhibits gallery, explore the relationship between two giants in the civil rights movement, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his mentor, from Greenwood County, Dr. Benjamin E. Mays. Admission is free. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Also on view now is the 2021 Student Juried Art Exhibition at the Lander University Fine Art Gallery, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
February marks the second month for McCormick native Jeffery Callaham’s art on display at the Abbeville Visitor’s Center in the Chamber of Commerce building, at the invitation of Abbeville Artist Guild.
The Abbeville Visitor’s Center and Chamber of Commerce will be the starting point for Saturday’s annual Chocolate Walk hosted by the Downtown Abbeville Merchants Association from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets for this sweet event are just $10. See details on the Downtown Abbeville Merchants Association Facebook page.
COVID-19 concerns with a previously scheduled performer prompted a last-minute change to Abbeville Opera House’s 7:30 p.m. Saturday show.
The band now playing AOH is 20 RIDE, a top Zac Brown tribute band. Tickets are $20, available online at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House or at the door. The show will also be livestreamed on the Hometown Hodges Facebook page.
For a day trip, consider a drive to the USC Aiken Etherredge Center to see Greenwood photographer Jon O. Holloway’s works from projects “Human Nature” and “Native Land”. The latter, Holloway said, has been reinterpreted.
“There are multiple exposure images in camera to create these montages of different faces,” Holloway said. “I worked on it this summer and it’s really neat.”
Sunny 103.5 FM radio host and musician Austin Landers knows who’s playing live music where this weekend.
Hometown Hodges is livestreaming tonight at 7:30 p.m. a concert with Chosen Generation. Plus, Gary Alexander is playing TW Boons at 8 p.m.
Friday, Justin Corley plays Howard’s on Main at 8 p.m. and Jamie Owens is at TW Boons at 8 p.m.
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Bad Weather States is playing an alumni and student tailgate and class reunion at Lander University’s Jeff May Complex.
Saturday night, Austin Woodard plays Howard’s on Main at 6 p.m. and Ashby Stokes is at Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m.
Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.