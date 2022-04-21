If music is your thing, this weekend has a solid lineup of live performances. But, there’s also visual art, live theater and more.
Green thumbs, the Greenwood County Farmers Market is hosting its annual plant festival Friday and Saturday. Local growers will have quite the selection. It’s 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
If you’ve missed music festival vibes, check out Saturday’s Jamfest at the Greenwood Shrine Club near Lake Greenwood. Hear from five bands for just $10 at 402 Shrine Club Road, starting at noon and going until 9 p.m.
Tickets in advance can be procured through Venmo@CoronacaBand, but they will also be available at the door.
Bands scheduled include Bruthers Frum Ah Nuther Muther, Coronaca Band, Goldman Sauce, The Invaders and Boggs Bros Band.
Food for sale at Jamfest will be from Fat Daddy’s and Two Girls and an Oven. Plus, there are raffles for a grill and catering for 18 people.
Jamfest proceeds benefit Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, which provide care at no cost to pediatric patients. The Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Greenville specializes in orthopedics.
Jay Reynolds, a Greenwood Shrine Club member, said the Shriner’s hospital network includes 13 facilities nationwide.
“This is our third year hosting Jamfest,” Reynolds said. “Bring your lawn chairs and coolers. We’re hoping for a big crowd to enjoy the local music, barbecue plates and baked goods.
Also Saturday is Feebstock 2022 at Sports Break, 6 to 10 p.m., highlighting musicians older than age 50, who grew up playing in garage bands and touring bands in the ‘60s and ‘70s. It’s free, but please consider bringing a donation to support Greenwood Pathway House.
If indoor venues are more your thing, Newberry Opera House has ColaJazz has Little Big Band celebrating the Latin side of Jazz, Sunday at 3 p.m. Note that the Confederate Railroad concert has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. on May 13, 2022. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
If you want to laugh and cry all in the span of about two hours, don’t miss “The Boys Next Door” at Greenwood Community Theatre, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and next weekend, too. It’s an acclaimed stage play about four disabled men in a group home.
On the cusp of graduation, Lander University bachelor of design senior students have their “corporate artwork” on view through May 4 in the campus Fine Art Gallery, where they recently installed it. An exhibit reception was Tuesday.
See what it takes in this challenging and competitive visual arts field to create branding logos, print designs, motion graphics, interactive games, designs and more, all while keeping up with the latest technology and software advances.
This is Lander’s first group of students to graduate in this degree program, following a sole bachelor of design graduate in another year.
“It’s an in-depth course of study in visual arts with an emphasis on design,” explains student Marta Aguilar of Greenwood. “In this program, you can use things like photography, computers, illustration (including digital ones) and environmental design, which could incorporate things like murals and art in public spaces.”
Aguilar and classmates have created examples of merchandise: tote bags, T-shirts, album covers, clothing tags and hand-cut stickers, as well as interactives that play on tablets. A number of items have been made with the help of large-format printers.
Lander Fine Art Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers shares each week where live music is happening in and around the Lakelands:
Tonight, check out David Bell at Howard’s on Main at 6 p.m. and Jamie Owens at TW Boons at 8 p.m.
Friday, Trey Stephens plays Flynn’s on Maxwell at 6 p.m. At 7 p.m., Granger and Nic play Montague’s restaurant, and Auragami plays Good Times Brewing. At 8 p.m., Jamie Owens plays Howard’s on Main. Mike Reid plays Sports Break at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Greenwood Shrine Club is the place for Jamfest from noon to 9 p.m. Feebstock rocks Sports Break at 6 p.m., Chris Hardy plays Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m. and Tradd Makar plays T.W. Boons at 8 p.m.