If dinner with friends and good music is something you’ve been missing, be sure to sign up for newsletters from Divine Your Space on Trinity Street in Abbeville.
Its latest outdoor dining experience, scheduled for Friday, in collaboration with Indigenous Underground, is already sold out. The evenings include a gourmet meal, with carefully crafted menus and live music.
Kyle Fuller of Divine Your Space, an urban home and garden design business, said the first such dining experience, in the fall of 2020, went so well that organizers are considering doing them multiple times per year.
Partnering with Fuller for the dinners is Abbeville restaurant and event space Indigenous Underground and chef, Erica McCier.
Sunday, Newberry Opera House is all about South Carolina jazz. The venue is celebrating April as Jazz Appreciation Month with big band sounds from The Little Big Band. The 3 p.m. concert is being performed in collaboration with The ColaJazz Foundation, dedicated to growing, supporting and promoting jazz in the Midlands region. Call the NOH box office at: 803-276-6264.
Local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers says we can check out live tunes right here this weekend.
At 8 tonight, hear Jamie Owens at TW Boons.
At 8 p.m. Friday, Will, Granger and Nic of Bad Weather States play Howard’s on Main and Matt Buckland plays TW Boon’s, also at 8 p.m.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, Stan and Ron play Good Times Brewing.