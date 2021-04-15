From Garth Brooks’ country hits to nostalgic music mash-ups, and local music, this weekend has plenty for music devotees. There’s also Southern-fried comedy.
Friday at 8 p.m., Ropin’ the Wind, a Garth Brooks tribute show is at Abbeville Opera House. East Tennessee native Brad Puckett is a recording artist in his own right who has opened for Garth Brooks.
At 8 p.m. Friday at Newberry Opera House has acclaimed bluegrass by Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver.
At 3 p.m. Saturday, the Southern Fried Chicks’ Cage-Free Comedy Tour comes to Newberry Opera House. Expect stories, music, audience participation and lots of laughs from this PG-13-rated show.
At 4 p.m. Saturday, Kendal Levesque plays live music at South Bend Winery in Greenwood. Bud and Bertha’s food truck will be on site from 2 to 7 p.m. and the winery is open from noon until 8 p.m.
“Rockin’ the Night Away,” an award-winning traveling production show comes to the Abbeville Opera House at 8 p.m. Saturday. This musical variety show includes hits from Motown, gospel and country, Elvis and more.
At 3 p.m. Sunday, Newberry Opera House has a tribute to “A Prairie Home Companion” with Doug and Bunny Williams. This show is modeled after the popular PBS program.
Austin Landers, local musician and radio host on Sunny 103.5 FM has the info on who is playing where and when.
The smooth sounds of Jazzy Trinity for Jammin’ in the Alley will be 6 p.m. todayat the Belmont Inn in Abbeville at .
Tonight at 8 is the open mic night at Good Times Brewing and the band Law and Disorder at TW Boons.
At 6:30 p.m. today, Chris Hardy plays Flynn’s on Maxwell. Then, the Marvin King Band plays Howard’s on Main at 8 p.m. and See Alice plays TW Boons, also at 8 p.m.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, Brandon Henson plays Good Times Brewing and Brandon Bower plays TW Boons at 8 p.m.