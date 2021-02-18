This weekend, there’s lots of music, visual art, poetry and more.
Get your live concert fix with country hit-makers Sawyer Brown at Newberry Opera House.
Kicking things off is live music in the Lakelands. The weekly lineup is compiled by musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers.
Tonight, Matt Buckland plays TW Boons at 8 p.m.
Friday, The Mezz jams out for the Hometown Hodges livestream on Facebook at 7:30 p.m. Also Friday, Josh Anderson plays Howard’s on Main at 8 p.m. and Remedy 58 takes the stage at TW Boons at 8 p.m., too.
Be sure to check out the 2021 student juried exhibition at Lander University’s campus fine art gallery before this exhibit ends Feb. 23. See original drawings, paintings, ceramics, sculpture, photography and graphic design. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free admission.
Also on view at the Arts Center of Greenwood, with free admission, are Connecting with the Dream: The Legacy of Dr. Benjamin E. Mays and Pull Up Sessions. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Be sure to ask about take-home youth art kits.
Saturday, Stan and Ron play Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m. and the Jake Bartley Trio plays TW Boons at 8 p.m.
At 8 p.m. Friday is the CMT, CMA and ACM award-winning country music of Sawyer Brown at Newberry Opera House. This band, which takes its name from a road, has hits to its credit such as “The Walk,” “Some Girls Do,” “Thank God for You” and more.
Masks are required for patrons at Newberry Opera House and reduced capacity seating is in effect to encourage social distancing. Call 803-276-6264 for tickets and information.
At 2 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood’s South Bend Winery is another installment of Saturday Sip and Sounds. Enjoy music of duo Andrew Crawford and Brandi Colt. Free admission. Reservations accepted. Call 864-377-8591.
Sunday, via Zoom at 2 p.m., check out the second installment of Greenwood County Diversity’s three-part series, “Poetry of a Nation.” The event is free, but registration for the Zoom meeting is required. Visit bit.ly/GCD-Poetry2.
This time, the Zoom session focuses on works by women, including literary influencers such as Maya Angelou and Emily Dickenson. But, local poets are also stepping up to read their works on peace, rain, hurricanes and thought-provoking topics. Hear from Connie Edwards, Selma Sims, Niki Daniels and Janice Sullivan, to name a few.
Virtual attendees are invited to take part in a discussion after readings.
The first session, in January, received rave reviews from participants. In March, the third session will include youth poets.