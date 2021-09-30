This weekend offers a fantastic music lineup, art workshops and even shelter dogs who are now in showbiz.
Music kicks off at 6 p.m. today with Chris Hardy at Flynn’s on Maxwell and the Jackson Station Trio at Jammin’ in the Alley at the Belmont Inn in Abbeville.
There’s also a free classical music concert by the Lander University Wind Ensemble at 8 p.m. today in the university’s cultural center auditorium. The ensemble is under the direction of music professor Reed Gallo.
Friday, LC Branch plays Montague’s at 7 p.m., the Marvin King Revue plays Howard’s at 8 p.m., Randy Caudel plays TW Boons at 8 p.m. and the Boggs Brothers play Sports Break at 9 p.m.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, everybody’s favorite Greenwood party band, The Swingin’ Medallions, play Abbeville Opera House.
Thanks to musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers for keeping us up to date on who is playing where.
From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, the West Carolina Pavilion at the Blue Hole recreation area on Lake Russell is the place to be for a free Fall Jubilee.
Also Saturday, Jesse Nance of the Abbeville Artist Guild is leading a workshop on how to make vegetables from materials such as paper and foam. Email abbevilleartistguild@gmail.com to inquire about spaces available (pre-registration was required) and future workshops.
Sunday night, at Newberry Opera House, the Mutts Gone Nuts tour takes the stage. Enjoy acrobatics, tricks and comedy from some new four-legged friends. Contact the NOH box office for details.