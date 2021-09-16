This weekend, channel your inner “happy little trees.” Head on over to Lake Greenwood State Park Saturday at 6 p.m.
There, you’ll join Greenwood-based photographer and Lander University art professor Jon O. Holloway, for an art walk. Learn about his recently installed Carolina Outdoor Project. Twenty-six 40-by-60 canvas photographic prints are installed — in the trees — in the park’s Oak Points Area, near the visitors center. Park admission fee required.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday, you still have opportunity to see real, live, in-person theater on stage at Greenwood Community Theatre. Enjoy the cast and crew bringing you the very funny “Hallelujah Girls,” set in a former church-turned-day spa. Call the box office to purchase your general admission tickets.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, score original art, absolutely free during Hide and Seek art on the square in Abbeville. Finders keepers. Maps of participating merchants available at the Welcome Center.
Also at 2 p.m. Saturday in Abbeville is Sweet Tea Tunes, Southern-fried clean humor. The show is expected to sell out!
Nearby Newberry Opera House has live entertainment by The Diamonds on Saturday, taking you back to the days of 50s rock. Call the box office for details.
Local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers has your weekly dose of local, live music in the Lakelands:
The upbeat sounds of Pope and Bert fill Howard’s on Main, beginning at 6 tonight. Spencer Rush plays Flynn’s on Maxwell at 6:30 p.m. and Andrew Crawford is at T.W. Boons starting at 8 p.m.
Friday, Man on the Moon plays Howard’s on Main at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Chris Hardy plays Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m.