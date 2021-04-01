This weekend, embrace your creative side by exploring student art. Or, dig out that comfy flannel for a grunge rock tribute show.
From public art outdoors to indoor gallery spaces, tonight’s inaugural Lander University Art Walk Uptown has something for all ages to enjoy, for free.
From 5 to 8 p.m., check out paintings, sculpture, photography, drawings and more, created by Lander University art department students.
Art Walk locations include the Arts Center of Greenwood, the Greenwood Building courtyard, Sundance Gallery, Good Times Brewing and Main and Maxwell.
There will be food truck eats and libations to buy, including a beer garden, and live music by Pope and Bert and Granger, Nic and Will.
The Lander Alumni Association will also be hosting a social on Oregon Avenue. Look for the alumni tent.
Be sure to give a shout-out to Lady Bearcat hoopsters on their historic trip to The Final Four during the NCAA’s March Madness.
Also, Thursday, are opportunities for live music in unique spaces.
From 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, at Grits and Groceries at Saylors Crossroads, enjoy a fabulous dinner and music by the Dyin’ Breed Band. For details, email: heidi@gritsandgroceries.com.
At 7 p.m. at 104 E. Pickens St., beside the historic Belmont Inn in Abbeville, Mojo on Max plays the Jammin’ in the Alley concert series. Mojo on Max is influenced blues, funk, folk, soul, rock, jazz and country.
Live music is also happening Saturday.
From 4 to 7 p.m. is the Spring Bash at Greenwood’s South Bend Winery, with tunes from Justin Corley.
And, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at Abbeville Opera House, relive the days of grunge rock, decked out in your favorite flannel. Playing are Jeremy’s Ten and Angry Chair, tribute bands for Pearl Jam and Alice in Chains. Get tickets: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Sunny 103.5 FM radio host and musician Austin Landers has compiled a few more places where you can enjoy live music this weekend:
At 6 p.m. today, Jessica Dunlap and Dylan Rogers play Howard’s on Main. At 8 p.m. today is open mic night at Good Times Brewing.
At 6:30 p.m. Friday, Trey Stephens plays Flynn’s on Maxwell, followed by LC Branch at Montague’s, starting at 7 p.m. Then, the Jake Bartley Band plays Howard’s on Main at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dylan Rogers is solo at Good Times Brewing, at 7 p.m.