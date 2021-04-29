Spring kicks into full gear this weekend.
Enjoy (the return of) Abbeville’s Spring Festival, live music and multimedia experiences about movers and shakers of the Italian Renaissance in Newberry.
After a hiatus in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, Abbeville’s Spring Festival opens at 5 p.m. today Enjoy amusement rides, carnival foods and music by the Jeff Edwards Band, 5-7 p.m.
Fun continues Friday and Saturday, culminating with a much-anticipated concert from 8-11 p.m. Saturday by the Swingin’ Medallions. Find the full schedule and more at abbevillecitysc.com.
Friday’s Comeback Concert in Uptown Greenwood at the Uptown Market is definitely another hot ticket.
A limited number of Comeback Concert tickets were made available for purchase through an online link in advance of the Uptown Greenwood show at eventbrite.com. Tickets will be available at the gate tonight, too, according to J. Gibson Hill, City of Greenwood marketing and events coordinator.
“For our first go ‘round, online ticket sales have gone great and they are picking up,” Hill said.
Zac Brown Band tribute group 20 Ride will be bringing you hits such as “Highway 20 Ride” to “Toes,” “Chicken Fried” and a lot more. The show starts at 5:30 p.m.
Be aware, road closures for parts of Oregon and Maxwell Avenues will happen, beginning Friday morning.
At the concert, Montague’s will serve food, beer and wine. Fast Daddy’s food truck will be on site and Good Times Brewing and The Mill House will be serving food and drinks at their Maxwell Avenue locations.
At 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday only, Greenwood Community Theatre’s stage lights go up, with Cambridge Academy’s production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” Tickets are $15 general admission. Call 864-229-5704. Masks required for patrons. Social distancing enforced. Reduced capacity seating.
Local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers says you can also catch live tunes with the following:
At 6 p.m. today, Bradley Sanders plays Flynn’s on Maxwell and Randy Caudel takes the stage at TW Boons at 8 p.m.
Friday, the Marvin King Band plays Howard’s on Main and the Dixie Barnes Band at TW Boons, both at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Chris Hardy takes the stage at Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m.
At 3 p.m. Sunday, Newberry Opera House has a multimedia experience on two of the greatest figures during the Italian Renaissance: Da Vinci and Michaelangelo. Animated sequences, documentary-style information, an enthusiastic lecture and a slide show will help all ages learn about the artist/scientist/inventor, Da Vinci, and sculptor, painter and architect, Michaelangelo. For tickets and information, call 803-276-6264.