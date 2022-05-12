Festival season is in full swing in the Lakelands.
Today, Friday and Saturday, mark the main weekend for Abbeville’s 40th anniversary Spring Festival.
All three days, enjoy carnival rides, food truck fare and lots of live music on more than one stage.
Until 4 p.m. today only, pre-sale discounted amusement ride tickets are available for purchase, in person at the Abbeville Opera House or online at checkout.square.site/buy/MOZDWSQW5QOUPF4R7ZAMXPCG.
Special rates are $15 for one day or $70 for the entire weekend. After 4 p.m. today, weekend tickets will no longer be available and the one-day price increases to $25.
Rides open at 5 p.m. today and Friday, and 11 a.m. Saturday.
Also at Abbeville’s Spring Festival, check out the arts and crafts show and the flower show Friday and Saturday.
A new addition this year is Kids’ Zone on Washington Street from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Also on Saturday will be an antique car show and a sanctioned festival event that will excite doughnut fans.
Two Brews, at 101 Court Square is hosting the DOnut Ever Give Up doughnut-eating contest on its porch at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Proceeds benefit The Caroline Project to raise suicide prevention awareness. The entry period for the contest closed Saturday, but the contest should be something to see.
Tonight, Friday and Saturday is Disney’s “High School Musical on Stage!” at the Greenwood Performing Arts Center on the Greenwood High School campus. Tickets: $10 in advance, $15 at the door, or purchase online: greenwoodathletics.com.
A free artist talk by Asheville photographer Sandlin Gaither is 5:30 p.m. today at the Arts Center of Greenwood. See his works in the current exhibit, “Bar Shots,” reflecting his 15 years in music photography.
If family fun and beautiful natural surroundings are in order, drive on over to Hester’s Bottoms Family Campground in Mt. Carmel on Saturday, 2926 Fort Charlotte Road.
Under new management since March of 2021, the campground offers 39 waterfront RV sites and five waterfront primitive sites. All include Wi-Fi.
Lindsey Jones said Hester’s Bottoms is celebrating its one-year anniversary Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m., with live music, food trucks, inflatables, face-painting and more. Enjoy music from Josh Vickery, Blue Honey and The Zac Kellum Band.
Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Uptown Market in Greenwood, 220 Maxwell Ave. is a community event promoting wellness, Lakelands WaveFest, in partnership with Federation of Families South Carolina. Connect with various free resources available to youths and families. Enjoy live music, food vendors, health screenings and a kids’ zone.
Local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers has us plugged into who is playing live music this weekend:
Today: Jackson Station plays the Abbeville Spring Festival main stage at 6 p.m. Pope and Bert play Howard’s on Main at 7 p.m. Rhythm Muscle plays the Abbeville Spring Festival main stage at 8:30 p.m.
Friday: Performing at Abbeville Spring Festival’s main stage is Eloveation at 5 p.m., Dance Dynasty at 7:15 p.m. and Flashback the Party Band at 8:30 p.m. Playing at the festival’s acoustic stage is Pope and Bert at 6 p.m., and Tracie and Byron at 7:30 p.m. In Greenwood, Tim White plays Flynn’s on Maxwell at 6:30 p.m., LC Branch plays Montague’s at 7 p.m., Bad Weather States plays Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m., Laura Smith plays Howard’s on Main at 8:30 p.m., and Month of Mondays plays Sports Break at 9 p.m.
Saturday: Performing on Abbeville Spring Festival’s main stage includes Westwood Chorus performs at 12:30 p.m., Phoenix Academy of Arts at 2 p.m., The First Ladies of HonkyTonk at 4 p.m., The Trevor Hewitt Band at 6:30 p.m., and Jim Quick and Coastline at 8:30 p.m. On the acoustic stage will be LC Branch at 3 p.m., Fred Engler at 4:30 p.m., and Nicole Quinn and Bryan Norris at 6 p.m. Outside of the festival, Brandon Henson plays Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m.
Sunday: Joey Banks plays the Tiki Bar at Harris Landing at 5 p.m.
Monday: Palmetto Girls Sing is giving a spring vocal concert at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood at 6 p.m. Admission is $5.