From Christmas trees to cookies, and even a misfit elf, this weekend is filled to the brim with holiday fun.
Tomorrow is opening night for Greenwood Community Theatre’s “Elf the Musical.” Unless you got tickets early, you might have to settle for a dish of spaghetti and syrup from your couch at home.
GCT’s “Elf the Musical” is completely sold out! This is even after GCT added an extra performance.
Don’t fret. There’s still plenty of Christmas-themed cheer to be found this weekend.
Also Friday are a number of Holiday on Main happenings in nearby McCormick, including a wine and beverage walk, beginning at 4 p.m., ornament decorating from 5 to 6 p.m. at the McCormick Arts Council at the Keturah, followed by a theater group performance of “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” at 6:30 p.m. in front of the community Christmas tree. The tree will be lit during a 7 p.m. ceremony. Check out the Festival of Trees at the Grist Mill in McCormick, 206 North Main St., a holiday market, home tour and nativity displays at Lutheran Church by the Lake, 100 Twelve Oaks Drive.
Saturday at 4:30 p.m. is McCormick’s Christmas Parade, also part of the town’s Holiday on Main. This weekend, McCormick County Community Chorus is also performing concerts Saturday and Sunday at the recreation center of Savannah Lakes. Admission fees required.
Tonight through Saturday, enjoy the free 20th Anniversary Connie Maxwell Christmas, where the Greenwood campus is aglow with lights, a live nativity shares the Biblical Christmas story and Connie Maxwell Baptist Church is filled with holiday music. It’s 6 to 8 p.m. each of the three nights. The light displays can be enjoyed through December.
Friday through Sunday, Uptown Greenwood invites you to Santa on Main. Tomorrow is a pajama party with Santa. Saturday, get your photo taken with Santa, make crafts with Mrs. Claus and witness the Uptown tree lighting that night. and Sunday, at 2:30 p.m., claim your spot for the best view of the annual Greenwood Christmas Parade. Check out all the details for these and more at greenwoodholiday.com.
Also, be sure to get tickets for the 30th Annual Festival of Trees at First Baptist Church of Greenwood Saturday and Sunday, a fundraiser for Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont. A roomful of exquisitely decorated trees and wreaths are available to the highest bidders. Decorators’ takes on the this year’s theme, “Star of Wonder,” will not disappoint. Visit: Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont’s Facebook page for information.
In Abbeville, the Livery Stable on Trinity Street is the place to find Handmade for the Holidays on Friday and Saturday. And, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Abbeville is hosting its holiday Cookie Walk. Visit abbevillecitysc.com.
Local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers said there’s live music to enjoy, too:
Landers himself is playing at 5:30 p.m. today at Howard’s on Main.
The first weekend of the month means Pope and Bert are ready to entertain at Good Times Brewing at 6 p.m. Friday. Also Friday is L.C. Branch at Montague’s beginning at 7 p.m. and The Mezz at Howard’s on Main at 8 p.m.
Saturday afternoon, enjoy Chris Hardy at Flynn’s on Maxwell for an Ugly Christmas Sweater party starting at 3 p.m.
Sunday, don’t miss the “Christmas edition” of Hymns and Hops Greenwood at Good Times Brewing, beginning at 6:30 p.m.