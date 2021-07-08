This weekend’s scorching ticket is undoubtedly one of the hottest barbecue and blues events in the Southeast, kicking off today.
It’s Uptown Greenwood’s South Carolina Festival of Discovery and Blues Cruise. This festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary, in fine fashion, with a feast for the senses.
There’s the mouth-watering smell of competition barbecue filling the streets and absolutely fantastic music all over the place Uptown, through Saturday.
While not all the competition teams are selling their ‘cue, a number are, along with additional vendors for fair foods such as snow cones, ice cream, popcorn and even tomato pies. Barbecue is available from vendors beginning at noon today. Live blues music kicks off at 6 p.m.
There’s the main stage Uptown and an additional one by the Uptown Market, as well as numerous Uptown venues hosting musicians throughout the weekend.
Among the more unconventional artists, scheduled to perform at the Inn on the Square Friday and Saturday, is the Rev. Billy C. Wirtz.
Wirtz, who is a musician, ordained (by mail) minister and music journalist describes his music as “humor and history” with a healthy dose of “irreverent irreverence.”
“There’s plenty of legitimate piano playing,” Wirtz said. “It’s not just schtick and routine.”
But, Wirtz said his shows are definitely for adult audiences only, working in references to Jimmy Swaggart, wrasslin’ and even how hush puppies thrown at a Manning truck stop long ago helped inspire one of his most-requested songs by the LGBTQ community.
“I don’t do political humor anymore,” Wirtz said. “Now, it’s more about the aging process. Everybody of a certain age knows what I’m talking about.”
He’s Aiken-born but lives in Ocala, Florida now. As an ordained minister, he has officiated and weddings and burials.
Wirtz was one of the very first touring musicians to play the Hodges roadhouse Jackson Station, back in the day.
“I played there a few times very early on in my career and a few times later, as kind of back up to Nappy Brown and Bob Margolin and some of the other artists,” Wirtz said. “I think I was one of the first three live music artists Gerald Jackson hired to play Jackson Station. ...It was a place where all were welcome.”
A gifted sideman and radio host, Wirtz is also an accomplished piano player, channeling the fervor of Jerry Lee Lewis and the zingers of a stand-up comedian.
His influences include gospel music, soul and raucous boogie-woogie, paired with hilarious satire.
“What I do is definitely different,” Wirtz said. “But, there’s a purpose to every song I sing and every bit I do.”
Like any music genre, the blues take on many forms, from not-quite country to Delta, Piedmont and beyond.
But, if that’s not your jam, check out The Local Jam with some of Greenwood’s finest musical talent, upstairs Friday at Howard’s on Main, cranking up as early as 4 p.m., to get your weekend started off right.
Local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers has compiled one heck of a local music lineup for you this week:
At 8 p.m. tonight, the Jake Bartley Band plays TW Boons. Also, at 8 p.m. are The Last Minute, comprised of Tyler McCutcheon and Brandon Gary at Buffalo Grill.
Friday, at 4 p.m., Surrender Cobra takes the stage upstairs at Howard’s on Main. They are expected to be joined by blues legends “Steady Rollin’” Bob Margolin and Robert Lee Coleman. At 6:30 p.m., Magic Band, Jackson Station the band, Bad Weather States, The Mezz and more, to keep the jam going.
Also Friday, Kindlin plays Just One More in Ninety Six, starting at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Jazzy Trinity is at Howard’s at noon, followed by Bad Weather States at 4 p.m. and Pope and Bert at 7 p.m., upstairs.
The official 20th anniversary SC Festival of Discovery Blues Cruise is bringing you free blues music from both legends and up-and-comers for 51 performances, with two outdoor stages Uptown, plus 14 “cruise” venues, tonight through Saturday.
From Carolina Beggars to Mill Street Blues and more, there’s plenty to go around.
Check out gems from the heyday of Hodges blues bar Jackson Station, for this special anniversary cruise edition. In addition to Bob Margolin and the Rev. Billy C. Wirts are scheduled performances by The King Bees and The Sensible Pumps.
To get the lay of the land, pick up the official 20th Anniversary Festival of Discovery brochure and map, upstairs at Good Times Brewing, The Arts Center of Greenwood and any Uptown Greenwood restaurant or shop.
That way, you’ll know which teams are vending and part of the People’s Choice competition, where you get to cast your vote for barbecue and which blues artists are playing where. Also follow South Carolina Festival of Discovery on Facebook for more info.
The Kids Zone, sponsored by NewSpring Church, will be open Friday and Saturday of the festival, with amusement rides and games. Find it along Maxwell Avenue in the Uptown Market parking lot. Tickets are $1 each or 25 for $20, and $20 bracelets are also available.
Be advised, road blocks go up at 6 p.m. today to stop all traffic flowing through Uptown to allow for all the festival magic and foot traffic. Plan your route to Uptown accordingly.
Get ready to get your blues and barbecue fix, and stay safe out there.