Weekend of Mays celebration kicks off with panel On Friday, the first of three events to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Benjamin Mays Site in Greenwood took place. A panel discussion titled “The Legacy of the Schoolmaster” was co-sponsored by Lander University and the GLEAMNS Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Historical Preservation Site. Kevin B. Witherspoon, left, is the Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Endowed Chair and moderated the panel. Speaking were Randal Maurice Jelks, second from left, John Herbert Roper and Orville Vernon Burton. Two more events will take place to celebrate the anniversary. at 10 a.m. today at the Mays Historic Preservation Site, 237 N. Hospital St., Jelks will speak during an anniversary celebration titled “A Legacy Worth Preserving.” On Sunday, a worship service will be at Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 3017 SC-248, and will focus on the power of religious communities. Check the Nov. 13 edition of the Index-Journal for an in-depth story about the site and these events.

