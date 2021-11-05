Weekend of Mays celebration kicks off with panel
2021 IJ College Pickoff
Index-Journal 2021 College Football Pickoff
Make your weekly picks for local prizes!
2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here!
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Two Greenwood men face drug charges
- Greenwood woman faces pointing and presenting charge
- Ware Shoals man faces drug charges
- Alzheimer's and dementia: research shows factors can have impact years earlier
- Greenwood High student receives every point possible on AP exam
- Report: Man exposes himself to Greenwood police officer
- Flight of the Pfeiffers: Son lands in Greenwood to join father in retirement celebration
- Newberry woman dies days after Laurens wreck
- Early morning fire destroys Greenwood County house
- 'It's a pretty drive': 81-year-old volunteers time, money to beautify roadside