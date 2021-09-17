Local motorcycle ministries and car clubs are coming together for a car show Saturday to raise funds for the Greenwood Pathway House.
The Righteous Rods, Rollin for Jesus car show is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Wilbanks Sports Complex, the former site of the Greenwood Civic Center. If the show is canceled because of rain, the show will be rescheduled to Sept. 25.
For information on the car show, call 864-396-8477.
Jamie Starnes and wife, Christie, organized the car show. The couple are a part of a local motorcycle ministry and have been involved with helping the Pathway House homeless shelter.
“We’ve been in there and there’s 40 or 50 people, not just from Greenwood either,” Starnes said. “There’s people from all over getting help there.”
Starnes said he was moved by the work Pathway House does to help homeless youth and single parents, and wanted to help. He said this car show is a way people can help just by putting their cars and trucks on display. People showing a car Saturday paid a $20 entry fee, with every dollar going toward the Pathway House.
There will also be food trucks and trailers, live music, raffles and other vendors at the car show, along with voting in four divisions of contests — antique vehicles, show cars, show trucks and motorcycles. Starnes said the show will also feature Jeeps, and several area car clubs have been invited to participate.
“That’s what it’s all about, you just give a helping hand when possible,” Starnes said. “Sometimes it’s giving your money, sometimes it’s just giving your time.”
Anthony Price, executive director at the Pathway House, said the shelter is building the first set of five cottages planned for delivery in October that will provide shelter for single parents and their children experiencing homelessness.
“The problem we have in Greenwood is we only have one bed for every 100 homeless children in Greenwood County alone,” Price said.
When all the intended cottages are built, he said it will provide an additional 60 beds for parents and children, aside from the men’s and women’s shelters at Pathway House. These tiny-home-style buildings contain bunk beds, a sink and bathroom area. The nonprofit plans to build a central dining and kitchen area that will serve as an activity hub for the parents and children, Price said.
“It provides them a safe place to stay. The biggest challenge parents with children face is safety,” he said. “This takes families out of an unsafe situation with a lot of trauma and gives them a safe place to live.”
The car show, Price said, will help Pathway House with operating costs as fall approaches, when the nonprofit opens its cold-weather shelter.
“I can’t say enough about Anthony Price and all the people over there,” Starnes said. “They’ve really got my heart.”
Anyone wanting to volunteer or donate to help the Pathway House can find out how at gwdpathway.org or by calling the shelter at 864-223-4460.